Ferrari fans boo Max Verstappen after 'safety car' win at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Max Verstappen won his first career Italian GP. Starting P7, Verstappen bolted away at the start, making up four places in the first three laps. By the end of the fifth lap, he was already P2 just behind Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

When Sebastian Vettel dropped out of the race due to engine problems on Lap 12, Leclerc pitted under a virtual safety car. Verstappen chose to stay out and took the race lead.

Max Verstappen led the race for the next 15 laps, choosing to pit for medium tires on Lap 26 and coming out of the pits 10 seconds behind Leclerc. Leclerc chose to pit again for soft tires on Lap 33 and handed Max Verstappen a 20-second lead in the race.

With 20 laps to go, it looked difficult for Ferrari to cut down the lead and on Lap 48, Daniel Ricciardo retired from the race with his McLaren stuck trackside. The safety car was deployed and all the top drivers pitted for soft tires. The race could not be resumed and ended under safety car conditions, handing Max Verstappen his first Italian GP win. Leclerc finished a close second and George Russell of Mercedes rounded out the podium places.

Fans attending the race were not impressed by the way it ended and booed the Dutch driver.

"Getting booed by the ferrari fans after dominating a race in a red bull."

Fans, especially the Tifosi (Ferrari fans) booed Verstappen as he climbed to the top step of the podium. Fans were angry that Charles Leclerc and Ferrari were not given a chance to attack for P1 at the end of the race due to safety car conditions.

"Huge boos for Verstappen as he’s announced on the podium"

It was an interesting race with four drivers retiring due to various issues. There is now a short break before we get to watch these drivers fight on track with F1 returning for the Singapore GP on October 2.

Max Verstappen goes into the break with a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen won his 11th race of the season and is now 116 points ahead of Charles Leclerc with six rounds to go in the championship. If he maintains his red-hot form, there is no stopping the Dutchman from winning his second world championship.

Singapore is next on the calendar. F1 last raced there in 2019, with Sebastian Vettel winning the night race.

Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Marina Bay. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc will be hoping for big mistakes from Verstappen and Red Bull to keep his claim to the championship. A pole start in the Italian GP showed there is potential in the team, but they need to improve their race pace.

