In Photos: Haas VF23 takes the team back to black for 2023 F1 season

Haas revealed their 2023 Formula 1 challenger, the VF-23, which has won hearts over the internet. After having complete white liveries for the past two seasons, the team switched back to their black-and-white color scheme, giving the entire car a much more splendid look. This also marks the kickoff of Formula 1's 2023 launch season, and in the coming weeks, other teams will be revealing their cars on different dates, followed by pre-season testing.

The MoneyGram logo on the car is clearly visible from almost every angle, as they are their official title sponsor for the upcoming season. This sponsorship is expected to take the team out of the troubles they faced in the 2022 season in developing contrast to their competitors. Here are some more views of the VF-23:

MoneyGram Haas VF-23

Haas looking at a brighter performance in the 2023 F1 season

The team is looking for a much better performance in the upcoming season of Formula 1 after the positive development the team had in the previous season. They had a pretty good finish in contrast to what they faced in 2021 with zero points, and Guenther Steiner, the team's principal, is only looking for more positivity. With a new title sponsor, the team is expected to get rid of their financial problems, and as Steiner stated earlier, they are not leaving a single chance to not develop their car.

He told Autosport:

“We want to invest the money in the car. At the moment, whatever we have got, we invest in the car. There is nothing that you want to do outside at the moment. The system we have got, we just want to stabilise it and just make sure that we use everything to make the car go quick, nothing else."

Kevin Magnussen was able to bring the team a pole position at the 2021 F1 Brazilian GP, and referring to that, Steiner stated that the team is looking to develop more. He stated that the team will try their best to extract the most out of the car and climb the podium steps.

The team also went through a change in their lineup after replacing Mick Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg. Both their drivers have had plenty of experience in racing and along with the team's development, are expected to bring success.

