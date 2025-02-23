In Photos: Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend embraces tropical vibes in effortless beach fashion during Bali getaway

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Francisca Gomes offered glimpses from her latest vacation trip to Bali via her social media handle. The French driver has been one of the most popular drivers on the current grid and enjoys a substantial fan following on his social media platforms.

Pierre Gasly went public with his current girlfriend Francisca Gomes in early 2023. A Portuguese model and influencer, Gomes is currently signed to the Portugal-based modeling agency, Central Models.

On Saturday, February 22, she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing her getaway in Bali. In the photos, Francisca was seen donning a wide range of outfits including a red playsuit, ocean blue bikini, and chequered print bikini.

Her boyfriend took to the comments section of the post to offer a cheeky remark on one of the pictures, writing:

"What a chess player," Gasly wrote.

Francisca, who is known as Kika among her friends and family rang in the New Year with Pierre Gasly, and also celebrated the F1 star's birthday earlier this February.

Pierre Gasly makes his thoughts known on the 2025 season

Giving his take on the 2025 season, Pierre Gasly was focused on starting the season on a high but advised his team to shift their energies to the 2026 development as early as possible.

Speaking via RacingNews365, Pierre Gasly emphasized the need to transition focus toward the 2026 regulations and reflected on what was touted to be a closely fought grid:

"If it was down to me, all the budget would be on 2026, but I am not in control of the budget. If that is good or bad, I don't know but I don't care about being eighth, ninth or 10th, I want to win, I want to finish on the podium and I know it is not going to be easy to make [the gap] up this year," Gasly said.

Claiming that the car development for the 2026 regulations could have a long-lasting impact on the grid's pecking order for the upcoming seasons, he added:

"It doesn't change as a driver, every single time you get in the car, I want the fastest package I can get, so it doesn't change the mindset for 2025, but bigger picture, I know there is a lot more to gain in '26 than I'll be able to fight for in '25. That is why we've got to be smart in the way we do things."

The 2020 Italian GP winner finished P10 in the driver's standings as he scored 42 points which was just one ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, who finished with 41 in his final year with Haas F1 before shifting to Sauber.

