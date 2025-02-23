Pierre Gasly drops four-word witty remark on girlfriend Francisca Gomes' dazzling Bali getaway snaps

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly responded hilariously to his girlfriend Francisca Gomes' pictures on social media. The French driver is enjoying the final few days of the off-season and will return to on-track action at the official pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.

Gasly has had a low-key winter break away from the sport and has only been spotted a couple of times on his holidays. He created headlines when he posted one of the few glimpses into his off-track activities as he shaved his head ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Francisca Gomes, a Portuguese model and influencer by profession, posted a series of highlights from her getaway in Bali. In one post, she shared a video of herself playing chess while sipping a drink.

Pierre Gasly pulled up his girlfriend and gave a cheeky four-world reply in the comments. He wrote:

"What a chess player."

The 2020 Italian GP winner is one of the most popular drivers on the grid and has often been accompanied by his girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, in the F1 paddock. The duo has been dating each other since 2023 and does not shy away from posting images with each other on social media.

Pierre Gasly spoke about his interest in fashion after attending Paris Fashion Week

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly stated that his interest in fashion had grown over the years after he attended Christian Louboutin’s show at the Paris Fashion Week late last year.

As per Motorsport.com, the Frenchman attended the event with his girlfriend and reflected:

"It's an interest that grew over time,” he told Who What Wear’s Eliza Huber while discussing fashion, earlier this year. "And then you find out what works for you and what makes you feel good. I really felt like it was a whole journey … [that's] still going to evolve in the next couple of years. I just really enjoy the process.

"We don't have much [free] time, but I enjoy going to shows, meeting designers, and trying to understand this world [that] is very different — it's very creative — which is what really interests me," he said.

Not just in fashion, Pierre Gasly was influential in turning around the fortunes of Alpine, late last year. The Enstone-based outfit had started the year slowly and was battling with Sauber and Williams F1 at the bottom end of the grid.

After a drastic turnaround in performance, after the Austin upgrade, the French team, under the hands of Gasly and Ocon, got a double podium finish in Brazil and ultimately finished P6 in the Constructor's Championship.

