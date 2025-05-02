In Pictures: Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux collaborates with Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux was spotted hosting a party with American popstar Justin Bieber's wife and model Hailey Bieber ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The Monegasque is one of the most popular drivers on the current F1 grid and is known for his blistering pace in qualifying and exceptional performances in the races.

Off the track as well, the 27-year-old is arguably one of the most marketable drivers due to model-like looks and his fashion sense. Many brands like Giorgio Armani, AP Monaco, and Richard Mille have made the Ferrari driver their global ambassador.

Despite a large female fanbase, Charles Leclerc has been going out with Saint Mleux for over two years now after first being spotted with her in Monaco in 2023. The 22-year-old is an Instagram Influencer and a model by profession and is often spotted in the paddock accompanying and supporting Leclerc.

In her most recent social media post on Instagram, Alexandra Saint Mleux posted a series of pictures with Hailey Bieber as they hosted an event for the latter's skincare line 'Rhode'. She wrote:

"So much fun hosting in Miami tonight with @haileybieber and my @rhode family & friends,"

Hailey Bieber's skincare line 'Rhode' was launched in 2022 and is currently valued at $1.44 billion in just over two years.

Charles Leclerc comments on his girlfriend helping him in fashion

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he did take his girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux's advice in fashion, as he claimed that the latter had a 'good eye' in the field.

Speaking with Tatler, the eight-time F1 race winner was asked if his partner took his advice for fashion-related decisions, to which he replied:

"If anything, I am probably the one asking her advice. Alexandra has a very good fashion eye, so she has much more advice to give to me than I have to her; she is very interested in it and gives it a lot of time."

"For me, it is a way to express myself without speaking. With music, you can do that very well, with fashion, it is more subtle; it’s about how you want to express yourself on a particular day. Really, I am just a normal guy. It seems very random to say that, and I know when people approach me in public, they are excited to meet someone they love. But really, I am just a normal guy."

Despite being one of the best drivers in F1, Charles Leclerc is yet to win a championship and has toiled over the years in a Ferrari, which has failed to match his speed and talents behind the wheel thus far.

