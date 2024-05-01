In Pictures: Ferrari launches their much-anticipated ‘blue’ Miami GP livery

Scuderia Ferrari revealed their special blue livery for the 2024 F1 Miami GP, a mark of their recent title sponsorship deal with HP.

Earlier this month, the team announced they would run a special livery in Miami with hints of blue on their usual red. Post that, they revealed their drivers' kit for the weekend, featuring the colors from the driving suit that their former driver and world champion Niki Lauda wore during the 1974 F1 season. The blue color, Azzurro La Plata, was also worn by the team in the 1960s.

Here is what the new livery looks like:

The Scuderia's dedicated livery for the 2024 F1 Miami GP (https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari)

More angles of the team's special blue livery

Look of both Leclerc and Sainz's SF-24

A top look of Sainz's SF-24

This special livery also symbolizes Scuderia's title sponsorship deal with HP with the use of the blue color. The team will compete as Scuderia Ferrari HP from the race in Miami. This deal is not just related to Formula 1. It extends to the team's Driver Academy and F1 Academy, further extending to their Esports team.

Team principal Fred Vasseur spoke about the special livery in a statement:

"The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will be one to remember in the history of our team, as in Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history. It will also be a very special race as we are glad to welcome the arrival of our new title partner HP."

This is not the first time the Prancing Horse is seen in blue. During the 1964 season, the team raced with a blue-white livery in Mexico and the US.

F1 Miami GP weekend could bring more for Ferrari as reports of Adrian Newey's move emerge

Red Bull recently announced that chief technology officer Adrian Newey will depart from the Formula 1 team in the first quarter of 2025 after 19 years with the team.

His future remains under question, but it was speculated that he might decide to move to one of the top teams including the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, or Aston Martin. The tie with the Maranello team has been the strongest because of the early occasions to work with them that he had in his career.

According to reports from La Gazzetta, the team can announce his signing after the Miami GP weekend as well. The report reads:

"Yesterday Fred Vasseur, the team principal of the red, did not travel with the team to Miami, where they will compete on Sunday. He instead flew to London. Reason? Meeting Newey himself in the evening, perhaps to conclude the agreement that has been whispered about for some time, which will bring the English genius to Maranello from next season. The announcement of the signing is likely to be made after the GP."

With the team signing Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season as well, Newey would be a very strong addition to the team. They currently run second in the championship behind Red Bull, who have dominated since the 2022 F1 season.