In Pictures: Ferrari officially unveil Hamilton, Leclerc’s special Miami GP livery

Scuderia Ferrari have revealed their one-off livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. The livery features a bold new look for the SF-25 car, embracing the vibrant energy of Miami.

Ad

Unveiled on Wednesday, April 30, ahead of the sixth round of the season, the livery incorporates a distinctive blue design on the front wing, rims, and rear of the car. The color serves as a tribute to the Italian outfit’s heritage in the United States, as well as its partnership with Hewlett-Packard (HP).

Announcing the special livery on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the Ferrari team shared several photos of it alongside the caption:

Ad

Trending

“Built with purpose. Co-designed for Miami. Unveiling the new livery, to mark one year of the Scuderia Ferrari @HP partnership 🤝”

Expand Tweet

Ad

This marks the second year running that Ferrari have come up with a blue-inspired livery for the Miami Grand Prix. In 2024, with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as its drivers, they unveiled a one-off livery for the Florida event.

In addition to this livery, the team’s drivers are set to don special gear, with both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton wearing a blue and white kit for the upcoming race.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shifting focus to on-track racing, the Miami Grand Prix circuit has been a venue where Ferrari have recorded relative success. While they are still without a race win at the track, they have achieved multiple podium finishes, including third place, secured by Charles Leclerc in 2024.

Ferrari team principal speaks on positives from Saudi Grand Prix

Frederic Vasseur during the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur reacted positively following his side’s outing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 56-year-old praised the progress his team recorded at the Jeddah event.

Ad

Charles Leclerc finished the race in third place, clinching the Italian team's first Grand Prix podium of the season, while Lewis Hamilton mustered another seventh-place finish.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, as quoted by Sky Sports F1, the former Alfa Romeo team boss stated:

“The most critical for us is the difference between qualifying pace and race pace… We have to put our focus on this to be much more consistent all over the weekend, but I think we can take [Saudi Arabia] as a positive because we just stepped forward, at least in the race pace. It was very strong, and I think that the potential is there, but we just have to do a better job all over again."

Ad

Vasseur and the team will be eyeing a better outing at the Miami Grand Prix as they continue their chase for a Constructors’ title for the first time since the 2008 season. Although they finished second, 14 points behind McLaren during the 2024 season, the Maranello outfit is currently 110 points behind the British team after just five races in 2025.

The team will be looking to respond to this deficit with a brilliant showing when F1 takes to the streets of Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More