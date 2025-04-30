In Pictures: Ferrari officially unveil Hamilton, Leclerc’s special Miami GP livery

Scuderia Ferrari have revealed their one-off livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. The livery features a bold new look for the SF-25 car, embracing the vibrant energy of Miami.
Unveiled on Wednesday, April 30, ahead of the sixth round of the season, the livery incorporates a distinctive blue design on the front wing, rims, and rear of the car. The color serves as a tribute to the Italian outfit’s heritage in the United States, as well as its partnership with Hewlett-Packard (HP).
Announcing the special livery on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the Ferrari team shared several photos of it alongside the caption:
“Built with purpose. Co-designed for Miami. Unveiling the new livery, to mark one year of the Scuderia Ferrari @HP partnership 🤝”
This marks the second year running that Ferrari have come up with a blue-inspired livery for the Miami Grand Prix. In 2024, with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as its drivers, they unveiled a one-off livery for the Florida event.
In addition to this livery, the team’s drivers are set to don special gear, with both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton wearing a blue and white kit for the upcoming race.
Shifting focus to on-track racing, the Miami Grand Prix circuit has been a venue where Ferrari have recorded relative success. While they are still without a race win at the track, they have achieved multiple podium finishes, including third place, secured by Charles Leclerc in 2024.
Ferrari team principal speaks on positives from Saudi Grand Prix
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur reacted positively following his side’s outing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 56-year-old praised the progress his team recorded at the Jeddah event.
Charles Leclerc finished the race in third place, clinching the Italian team's first Grand Prix podium of the season, while Lewis Hamilton mustered another seventh-place finish.
Sharing his thoughts on the event, as quoted by Sky Sports F1, the former Alfa Romeo team boss stated:
“The most critical for us is the difference between qualifying pace and race pace… We have to put our focus on this to be much more consistent all over the weekend, but I think we can take [Saudi Arabia] as a positive because we just stepped forward, at least in the race pace. It was very strong, and I think that the potential is there, but we just have to do a better job all over again."
Vasseur and the team will be eyeing a better outing at the Miami Grand Prix as they continue their chase for a Constructors’ title for the first time since the 2008 season. Although they finished second, 14 points behind McLaren during the 2024 season, the Maranello outfit is currently 110 points behind the British team after just five races in 2025.
The team will be looking to respond to this deficit with a brilliant showing when F1 takes to the streets of Miami.