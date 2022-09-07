In Pictures: Ferrari’s truck suffers breakdown ahead of Italian GP

Ferrari can't catch a break this year. This weekend is going to be the team's home race at Monza, but even before the Ferrari truck could reach the venue, it caught fire.

The reason behind the fire was overheating brakes. The truck was reported to be carrying the all-important engine components to the track.

Here are some of tweets that shared pictures of the Ferrari truck stranded on the road and being tended to.

The truck bringing the engines from Zandvoort to Monza caught on fire due to the brakes overheating!



Ferrari really cannot catch a break

Although the incident shouldn't cause too much of an issue, it was just another microcosm of the kind of season the Italian team has been having.

This weekend, ttalian GP at Monza is scheduled, where Ferrari last won in 2019. When asked over his views on the track, team principal Mattea Binotto explained that the track is amazing, and the race 'flies by'.

"This circuit holds a unique place on the calendar, as it is a super fast track, the only one of the season, which makes it particularly tough on engines and cars," said Binotto.

He continued that there is no room for error at Monza, as there's 'no time to recover'. Binotto added:

"Here, the power unit is at its maximum for four fifths of the lap, and it has to work perfectly. The race flies by, with 53 laps run at a very fast pace, so there is no room for mistakes from the drivers, because usually there's no time to recover."

One of the reasons everyone loves Monza is the tifosi: Ferrari boss

Matia Binotto also talked about what made Monza an amazing place for F1 to come to every season - the Tifosi - the loyal Ferrari fans who turn up in huge numbers every year.

Binotto reminisced the scenes when Charles Leclerc won at Monza in 2019 and the track invasion that followed. The Italian team would hope to put on a good show and give fans what they want this weekend. He said:

"One of the reasons all the teams like coming here is the fans. The tifosi are demanding and knowledgeable. They can also be wild and, personally, I will never forget witnessing the track invasion from the pit wall after Charles won here in 2019."

He continued:

"They give you all their love; they support you even when things aren't going your way, and so they push you to do better and better. Seeing them rush to stand under the podium is a really special emotion, and this weekend, we will be doing our utmost to give them the result they want."

Ferrari have not had a great second half of the season. Red Bull have dominated with Max Verstappen - who has won ten races - while Charles Leclerc has been unable to keep the Dutch driver in check.

