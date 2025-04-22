In pictures: FIA president seen wagging his finger at Max Verstappen after the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 

FIA president Mohammad Ben Sulayem was seen wagging his finger at the Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the end of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver started the race in Jeddah from pole position, his second of the season after Japan, but lost the spot after he got a 5-second time penalty for cutting Turn 1 and gaining an advantage over McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.
The four-time F1 world champion was guilty of leaving the track and keeping his position as they believed that Piastri had the right to the corner on the inside. The 27-year-old was not pleased by the outcome as it potentially cost him the race win, given he finished only 2.7s behind the Aussie driver.
In the parc ferme, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Max Verstappen were involved in an animated discussion, and in the images posted by F1 photographer Mark Sutton on his Instagram profile, the former could be seen wagging a finger at the reigning world champion.
Verstappen and the governing body have had some friction ever since the former was penalized for swearing in the press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix and went on to serve one day of community service, apart from a financial penalty as punishment.
Max Verstappen comments on his silence about his penalty in Saudi Arabia
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he believed it was better not to talk about the penalty that cost him a victory, as he would get into trouble.
In the post-race press conference, the 27-year-old presented a muted demeanor around the topic in his interviews and reflected:
"I think it's better not to talk about it. Anything I say or try to say about it might get me in trouble. It has to do with social media in general and how the world is. I prefer not to talk a lot because sometimes your words can be twisted or people interpret it in a different way. It's honestly better not to say too much. So that's what I'm trying to do."
The Dutchman further explained:
"I know I cannot swear in here, but at the same time, you also can’t be critical in any form that might ‘harm’ or ‘danger’... Let me get the sheet out. There are a lot of lines, you know? So that’s why it’s better not to talk about it – you can put yourself in trouble, and I don’t think anyone wants that."
Ever since Max Verstappen's swearing row last year, the FIA has been stringent on issues like coarse language and even wrote about possible sporting and financial punishments to the drivers if they criticized any officials of the governing body in public.