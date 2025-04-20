In Pictures: Kimi Antonelli spotted with his girlfriend in the F1 Saudi Arabian GP paddock

Kimi Antonelli made an impressive entry to the paddock with his girlfriend, Eliska Babickova at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. As seen in a social media post by renowned F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman, Antonelli and Babickova were bracing each other as they walked all the way towards the paddock.

F1 drivers arriving at the paddock with their families, friends, and girlfriends is no rare sight, and the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP was no different. Much like a lot of drivers, Antonelli also grabbed attention this time around when he was accompanied by Babickova.

Illman was one of the first people to bring the couple into the limelight with his social media post after he shared a photo of them on Instagram. Antonelli was wearing a Mercedes gear, while Babickova donned a blue dress. Here's what Illman wrote about them in his social media post:

"Ready for a new day. Kimi Antonelli arrives in the paddock this morning with his girlfriend, Eliska Babickova. He will be in the car for FP3 in just a few hours time."

Here's the post by Kym Illman on Instagram:

By nationality, Babickova is from the Czech Republic and has been racing in karting across Europe since childhood. Thus, it is likely that the duo met each other on a racing track. As per reports, Kimi Antonelli and Eliska Babickova have been dating each other since 2023.

Kimi Antonelli impressed his team, critics, and fans with his stellar performance so far in the season. The young Italian was thoroughly consistent and would have finished all four races within points if Mercedes had not failed with Antonelli's strategy in Bahrain.

F1 boss on Kimi Antonelli's chance at Ferrari: "Would be really nice"

Stefano Domenicali, the Formula 1 group's Chief Executive Officer shared his take on Kimi Antonelli's chances at Ferrari. Speaking an interview with Radio Rai Gr Parlamento, here's what the F1 CEO, who himself is an Italian, said:

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team runs during the qualifying of the Saudi Arabia GP - Source: Getty

“Kimi in Ferrari? An Italian driver with an Italian car... We need a driver who, especially in today's world, represents a point of reference for the youth world. So it would be really nice, but I think Toto Wolff doesn't agree at the moment."

Antonelli is participating in the fifth F1 race weekend of his career after he made his debut with Mercedes this year. The Italian replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari at the end of last season.

Antonelli qualified in P5 for Sunday's Saudi Arabian GP race, ahead of Carlos Sainz and behind Charles Leclerc. His teammate, George Russell qualified in P3, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull qualified on pole.

