In Pictures: Lewis Hamilton meets renowned film KGF's superstar

Lewis Hamilton recently met up with KGF star Yash at a shooting range called 'Taran Tactical'. The driver and the actor posed for a picture together, in which Resident Evil actress Ella Balinska can also be seen.

Needless to say, the picture has gone viral, with many fans speculating on different theories. Several believe that this picture is from Lewis Hamilton's latest trip to the US. The Mercedes driver is now being linked to possibly being a part of KGF. Furthermore, the presence of action director JJ Perry also makes the picture all the more convincing for several fans.

Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates @SirLewisUpdates Lewis Hamilton with Yash and Ella Balinska at Taran Tactical



[Via @/ryan_pettijohn Instagram] Lewis Hamilton with Yash and Ella Balinska at Taran Tactical [Via @/ryan_pettijohn Instagram] https://t.co/hwnJvmTErz

KGF is a period-action-based Kannada-language film that catapulted Yash to massive fame. The film released its latest installment (part two) a few months ago and is gearing up for a third outlet.

However, Lewis Hamilton is already part of a race-themed film that will star Brad Pitt as a returning racer. The driver will reportedly even produce the film and might have a role himself. He has only revealed limited details about the project till now.

Lewis Hamilton urges the FIA for transparency in the budget cap breach

Lewis Hamilton trusts the FIA to make the right call just in case a team has indeed breached the cost cap. The driver feels that it is essential for the association to make the right decision.

The cost cap breach has been a big topic of discussion for a while now and has been classified into the 'minor' and 'major' categories. However, teams will look forward to stern punishment in either case. Speaking to the on-site media, including Sportskeeda, Lewis Hamilton revealed,

"I think it is imperative honestly, just for transparency. I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don't really know enough about it and obviously there's lots of conversations going on in the background but no one truly knows. There's different numbers and different things being said here and there so. I was expecting those results, like you, to come out yesterday. I would like to think that if it is being delayed it is because it is being taken very seriously and I trust that Mohammed will do..and is taking it seriously and will do what is right for the sport, I hope. I think it will be bad for the sport if action wasn't taken, if there is a breach. But I don't know if there is so I'll wait, just as you."

Currently, Red Bull and Aston Martin are the only two teams speculated to have exceeded their spending limits in 2021. The FIA is set to announce its final decision on Monday, following a four-day delay.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes