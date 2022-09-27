In pictures: McLaren’s new livery for 2022 F1 Singapore and Japanese GPs

McLaren and its racing partner OKX have unveiled a stunning livery that will debut at the upcoming 2022 F1 Singapore GP and will be carried over to the 2022 F1 Japanese GP. This is a special livery marking the return of the two venues to the sport for the first time since 2019.

The Woking-based outfit's CEO Zak Brown expressed his happiness over the team introducing this new livery as he said:

“We’re excited to celebrate our partnership with OKX through this bold and vibrant livery for the upcoming races in Asia. McLaren and OKX are united in driving ahead and constantly striving to break boundaries, and the Future Mode campaign is an opportunity to champion these values together on our global stage.”

He further revealed why the design was specifically introduced in Asia, saying:

“It’s fantastic to be returning to race in Singapore and Japan, and these incredible circuits provide a fitting backdrop for us to celebrate our partnership vision together.”

The MCL36 has been enhanced majorly to include bright pink embellishments. While the Papaya color is intact, a dynamic 'cyberpunk-inspired' engine illustration makes it look edgier.

McLaren and OKX's "Future Mode" campaign has become an important part of their partnership. The two brands are aligned on their very concept of evolving and pushing hard to be more at the top of their respective fields. This livery is an apt representation and celebration of the two brands' values.

The livery designs will be reflected on drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo's race suits. Further, a limited edition t-shirt will soon be made available in the McLaren store. The Future Mode livery will also feature in the F1 22 game for fans to race from October 11th.

McLaren boss claims that the sport doesn't need American ties today

McLaren boss Zak Brown recently claimed that F1 doesn't necessarily need American drivers or teams to pick up buzz in the country. He expressed how he's not against the proposition but still feels it's not required. Notably, the hit racing series Drive to Survive has already created a lot of excitement around the sport.

Further, with the introduction of three American races on the calendar from next year, it is clear that the sport is expanding in the country. The glitz and glamor at the Miami paddock alongside the heavy crowd was an indication of F1 already picking up in the States.

Consequently, Brown claimed:

“I think it would be great for both of them to happen, it would further enhance Formula 1 here. But we don’t have either today, and look how popular Formula 1 is now in America. So I’d love to see it happen, but I don’t think it has to happen. Because Formula 1 is hot today without it.”

F1 is undeniably a big thing in America right now. It seems like there's no stopping the growth of the sport, which is not just limited to the European masses right now. The sport has definitely gone global with its newfound popularity.

