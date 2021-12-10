"Incredibly proud" - Christian Horner raves about Max Verstappen 2021 F1 season performances

Max Verstappen's achievements, effort and dedication this season made Christian Horner proud as he spoke ahead of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull F1 team boss commended the abilities of the young Dutchman to compete against a seven-time world champion.

Speaking at the FIA team principals' press conference, Horner described Verstappen’s efforts and said:

“The mental strength that he has demonstrated this year, in a sport in a world where we see the scrutiny that there is, has been outstanding. We are incredibly proud of everything he has done and he is standing here in this race tied with statistically the best driver of all time.”

According to the Red Bull F1 team boss, it has been a mentally intense season where Max Verstappen has displayed tremendous mental strength backing his driving prowess against an experienced Lewis Hamilton. Despite being scrutinized and driving under pressure, Horner felt the young Red Bull F1 driver had made him and the team proud.

Max Verstappen has been incredible this season, according to his boss Christian Horner

With several run-ins with Lewis Hamilton on track and a tricky championship battle, Christian Horner is proud of the way Max Verstappen has raced this season. According to the Red Bull F1 team boss, driving under scrutiny in a sport like F1 is difficult. He felt the way the Dutchman had handled both the pressure and intensity of the fight was outstanding.

Comparing Verstappen to Hamilton, Horner said:

“We are proud with the way we’ve raced, we are particularly proud of Max. That as a 24-year-old young man, to drive under scrutiny, the pressure, the intensity that he has had, has been quite simply outstanding to go up against a 36-year-old seven-time world champion.”

While the showdown throws a historic outcome on Sunday regardless of the outcome, Max Verstappen will finally fight Lewis Hamilton on equal footing and equal points. If the Red Bull F1 driver wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he will not only claim his maiden title but also end Hamilton’s dominance in the V6 era of F1.

Edited by Anurag C