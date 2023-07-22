Indian F1 aspirant Kush Maini bags pole position in the F2 Hungarian Grand Prix sprint race

In a stunning display, Indian racing sensation Kush Maini clinched the pole position in the FIA Formula 2 Hungarian Grand Prix sprint race. The young driver's outstanding performance during the closely contested qualifying session has put him in prime position to secure a victory in the upcoming sprint race.

The provisional starting grid for the weekend reveals that Maini's compatriot and fellow F1 hopeful, Jehan Daruvala, will be commencing the sprint race from an impressive third position. Daruvala's consistency and competence were evident throughout the qualifying rounds, earning him a respectable eighth position for the feature race.

The qualifying session witnessed intense competition, with every contender vying for the coveted pole position. Jack Doohan, representing Invicta Virtuosi Racing, managed to snatch the pole position with a remarkable last-minute effort, posting a blistering time of 1:27.676. This was Doohan's first pole position in the FIA Formula 2 Championship for the year.

The ART Grand Prix driver, Victor Martins, came close to securing his third consecutive pole position but had to settle for second place, just behind Doohan. Meanwhile, Frederik Vesti from PREMA Racing held on to provisional pole for a significant part of the session but couldn't find the extra speed when it mattered most, finishing third.

Who is Kush Maini, the Indian racing sensation in F2?

Kush Maini was born in Bengaluru in the year 2000. He began his journey in single-seater racing back in 2016, competing for BVM Racing in the Italian F4 Championship. Since then, he has been on an incredible racing trajectory, making his mark in Formula 4, the Formula Renault Eurocup, the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

Kush Maini's road to success has not been without challenges, but his passion and dedication to the sport have propelled him forward. He is known for his consistent performances on the track, earning him the reputation of being a formidable contender in the racing circuit.

Notably, the Maini family has a strong racing background, with Kush having a younger brother, Arjun Maini, who is also an accomplished racing driver. Arjun has previously competed in the GP3 Series and showcased remarkable talent.

Last year, in 2022, Kush Maini competed in the Formula 3 championship alongside Caio Collet and Alexander Smolyar as part of MP Motorsport. Despite stiff competition, Maini managed to secure a podium finish in Hungary, ending the season in a commendable 14th position in the overall drivers' standings.

As Kush Maini heads into the F2 Hungarian Grand Prix sprint race from pole position, his supporters back home and across the globe are eagerly anticipating an electrifying performance.

The Indian racing prodigy has displayed immense talent and determination throughout his career, and his pole position achievement is a testament to his capabilities.