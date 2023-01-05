"Informal way of working, trust and friendship" - Red Bull on what keeps team winning and doing well in F1

Red Bull aero-wizard Adrian Newey has shed light on what makes the team such a success story in F1, especially with him on board.

Newey was a part of McLaren when Red Bull came calling. At the time, the Austrian-company was perceived as a bunch of misfits. In Christian Horner, the team had the youngest and most inexperienced team principal on the grid, someone who was even younger than a few drivers on the grid.

Red Bull were a new acquisition of Jaguar. While ambition was there, the first impression from the team in 2005 was not as brilliant. However, Newey took the punt and joined the Austrian squad, and there has been no looking back since then.

The team won their first race in 2009 with Sebastian Vettel in China, their first title in 2010, and went on a four-year unbeaten run before Mercedes stumped everyone in 2014.

Aldas🇱🇹 @Aldas001 Found this BBC edit of Red Bull in 2010 winning their first ever constructors title and it's absolute vibes and goosebumps Found this BBC edit of Red Bull in 2010 winning their first ever constructors title and it's absolute vibes and goosebumps https://t.co/enAweUg5lf

Since the start of the Mercedes domination, Red Bull have scratched and clawed their way back to the top, completing a clean sweep in 2022 by winning both championships.

According to Newey, what makes the Austrian team such a success story is the fact that it trusts people to do their job well, telling motorsport-total:

"We trust that we can go on in our respective jobs and that the other is doing their job. A kind of informal way of working, trust and friendship are at the core of what works so well."

Red Bull's 2022 win was their first constructor title in nearly a decade.

Horner credits loyalty and continuity for Red Bull's revival

Christian Horner put down the resurgence of the team to the loyalty of the employees. Many Red Bull employees stuck around even when the team was not winning, eventually helping it make a comeback to the top. He said:

"In an organisation that's used to winning, it's very easy to lose our head and motivation. The most important thing was to keep the team together and focus on the things we could control and influence.

We had a lot of loyalty during that time, a lot of continuity. Little by little, we were able to get wins here and there in every season, but one and there was always the question of getting the right unit as part of the package would."

Red Bull won a staggering 17 of 22 races in the 2022 season. They have shown an impressive appetite for success, so it will be interesting to see if they can sustain that against Mercedes and Ferrari in 2023.

