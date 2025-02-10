Inside Max Verstappen's new $42M private jet

Max Verstappen has reportedly bought a new private jet, the Falcon 8X, for an estimated price. This new plane is bigger and faster than the previous jet he owned, the Falcon 900EX from Dassault Aviation.

Verstappen, the four-time world champion, likes to live his life king-size. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is around $200 million, and a large portion of that is owed his salary with Red Bull and other performance bonuses.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 F1 season, the Dutch driver has made an extravagant purchase. According to several news reports, he has bought a brand new private jet, the Falcon 8X, from Dassault Aviation.

As per Guardian Jet, this model costs a minimum of $42M and is a significant upgrade from the previous model Falcon 900EX which Verstappen had been using for the last three years.

According to Motors Inside, the Falcon 8X can cover a range of 11,945 kilometers without refueling. This range is enough for the Dutch driver to travel to various countries throughout the 2025 season.

Moreover, this new jet, which reportedly ranks in the top five private planes in the world, consumes 15% less fuel than his previous aircraft and has an operating cost of $11,000 per hour according to a user on X.

Additionally, Motors Inside claims that Falcon 8X can accommodate 16 passengers excluding the pilot and cabin crew. His previous model, the Falcon 900EX, had a capacity of 14 passengers.

The Falcon X has also reportedly been customized according to Max Verstappen's style and needs. It has a shade of orange and black livery with the interiors also designed to match the Dutchman's iconic colors on track.

Verstappen seems to be on a shopping spree lately. Before upgrading his private jet, he bought a luxurious yacht from Italy and personally went to take the delivery of the ride with his pregnant girlfriend, Kelly Piquet.

Max Verstappen buys a new yacht, 'Unleash The Lion'

Max Verstappen with girlfriend Kelly Piquet ( Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen is soon going to be a father to a newborn baby as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet is pregnant with the couple's first child. Ahead of the baby's arrival, the couple made a luxurious purchase in Italy.

Verstappen bought a new yacht and named it 'Unleash the Lion.' According to media reports, the yacht is from the Mangusta GrandSport Series and has a length of 33 meters. It can cover a distance of 300 nautical miles with a top speed of 25 knots.

The luxurious purchase reportedly cost Verstappen $15 million, as it was customized to his needs and style. He previously owned a yacht named Bagheera for $6 million. However, with his net worth increasing and his family growing, Max Verstappen upgraded his ride ahead of his baby's arrival.

The four-time reigning world champion will begin the 2025 season with Red Bull on March 16.

