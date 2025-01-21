What is "unleash the lion"? All about Max Verstappen's super yacht

Max Verstappen, a four-time F1 world champion, has reportedly bought a luxurious yacht worth approximately $15 million. He recently took delivery of his extravagant purchase in Italy with his pregnant girlfriend, Kelly Piquet.

Verstappen, widely known as one of the most ruthless drivers of the modern generation, established his new era of dominance by winning four championships in a row from 2021-2024.

While the previous season was challenging owing to competition from McLaren, the Dutchman used his tactical brilliance to seal his fourth title.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old is expecting his first child with girlfriend Kelly Piquet this year. Ahead of the baby's arrival, the couple landed in Italy to take delivery of their luxury yacht.

Verstappen has reportedly bought a luxurious yacht from the Mangusta GranSport series. According to f1i.com, he booked the yacht two years ago for an estimated price of $15 million, which is one of his most luxurious purchases to date.

According to reports, Max Verstappen named his new yacht 'Unleash The Lion" and was handed possession at the Overmarine shipyard located in Viareggio, Italy. Moreover, as per Sportsrush, the yacht has been customized as per the Dutchman's request.

His new ride is reportedly 33 meters long with four engines that can attain a maximum speed of 25 knots. Moreover, at a speed of 21 knots, it can cover a distance of 300 nautical miles. The interiors of the yacht are also customized as per Verstappen's needs.

Previously, the four-time world champion had purchased another 120-foot-long yacht named Bagheera. It has three floors with a rental space worth around $100,000. However, that purchase was less than half the price of his new yacht, i.e. $6 million.

Regardless, with his net worth soaring to $200 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), the highest-paid F1 driver can certainly afford the luxurious ride.

Helmut Marko urged Red Bull to give a manageable car to Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko [L] with Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Red Bull Racing senior advisor Helmut Marko advised the team to produce manageable and stable machinery for Max Verstappen for the upcoming season. He added that RB21 may not be the fastest, but it has to be manageable. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said (via Sportsrush):

“We need to produce a valid single-seater, but above all, sincere and manageable. We don’t necessarily need a car much faster than the others. It will be enough to give him a competitive machine… He will take care of the rest."

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will have more responsibilities in the 2025 season as his new teammate, Liam Lawson, is a rookie and lacks experience. Hence, the responsibility to not only defend his title but also lead Red Bull to the Constructors' championship this year will fall on the Dutchman's shoulders.

