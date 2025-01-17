Max Verstappen becomes a proud owner of a $33M Yacht named "Unleash the lion"

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and his girlfriend have finally become the proud owners of a yacht named 'Unleash The Lion'. The Dutch driver is currently enjoying his time away from the sport after securing his fourth successive world championship in the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old demonstrated his command over the craft when he secured the title by 63 points over McLaren driver Lando Norris despite being an inferior car for the majority of the year. After similarly starting the 2024 campaign to 2023, the Dutchman struggled to notch a victory for ten consecutive weekends in the middle of the year before breaking his streak in Brazil, where he won from P17 in rainy conditions.

As reported by RacingNews365, Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet finally got the delivery of their yacht after placing an order two years prior. The 33-meter Mangusta GranSport 33 yacht, which is reportedly $33M in cost, got delivered to the couple in the Italian port city of Viareggio, and at the Mangusta shipyard.

The pair, who usually spend their vacations near the ocean, will now be able to access the boats on their holidays and time away from the track. It is unclear whether Max Verstappen would dock his new yacht at the Monaco harbor or keep it in his home country of the Netherlands.

Max Verstappen gives a short response to the prospect of marrying Kelly Piquet

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he had no plans to marry his girlfriend Kelly Piquet but was confident that the nuptials would happen in the future.

In his interview with Blick, the 27-year reflected on the topic of marriage with his partner of four years and said:

"Not yet, but it will happen soon."

The duo have been dating for more than four years and are to become parents for the first time in March of this year after announcing Piqeut's pregnancy last month in Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed confidence in Max Verstappen's abilities as a father to RacingNews365 as he reflected:

"He's obviously got younger brothers and sisters, and he's got a stepdaughter as well. Whenever you see him around kids, he's just very natural, even with my children. He's one of those guys that I think fatherhood will come very naturally to him."

The Dutchman already is an uncle to the three kids of his younger sister Victoria on top of being a step-father to Kelly Piquet's five-year-old daughter Penelope. The 35-year-old shares her daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, whom she dated from 2017 to 2019.

Max Verstappen and Penelope share an adorable relationship as evident from their moments off the track.

