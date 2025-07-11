Inside Toto Wolff's $27M superyacht: All about Mercedes boss' luxurious purchase

Mercedes AMG F1 team principal Toto Wolff lives a life of luxury. The team boss isn't just a regular employee, he's a prinicipal partner and 33% stakeholder in the German company's F1 outfit. That makes Wolff the only billionaire team principal in F1, meaning he can afford luxuries like his $27 million superyacht.

Wolff has often been spotted in expensive road cars and supercars, including the Mercedes AMG One, but nothing matches his mode of transport on the sea, his luxury superyatch.

Inside Toto Wolff's $27 million superyacht

Toto Wolff purchased the Mangusta 165 yacht for $27 million in 2023. The ship was originally called "UU", but Wolff renamed it "V".

The Mangusta 165 was built by Italian yacht company Overmarine Group. It measures approximately 164 feet in length, with a wide beam of around 30 feet.

The boat is built using reinforced fiberglass, making it lightweight yet sturdy. It houses multiple MTU diesel engines and Kamewa waterjets. That's enough power for the yatch to reach speeds exceeding 35 knots, which is remarkably quick for its size.

It's designed by the legendary Italian yacht designer Stefano Righini. The interior of the vessel houses up to five rooms, including the master bedroom. The interior in Wolff's yacht is customised by the billionaire himself.

The superyacht can house up to 12 guests, along with nine crew onboard. Wolff usually has his boat parked up in the Monaco harbour and often takes it on nearby holiday locations.

Most recently, his yatch was tracked arriving at the Island of Sardinia, which sparked rumors of the Austrian secretly meeting Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who's also at the Italian Island.

Both Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen's superyatchs are in Sardinia

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff at the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Both Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen are seemigly vacationing in Sardinia, as both their boats were tracked there. There have also been reports suggesting the pair could be there together by design, discussing a potential move for Verstappen.

Wolff's Mangusta 165 was tracked to be in Sardinia, at the same time as Verstappen's $15 million Mangusta Gransport 33, "Unleash the Lion". The Dutchman's Falcon 8X private jet was also said to have landed in the Italian region.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher revealed so while speaking to Formula1.de. The former racing driver believes Wolff and Verstappen could "probably have a coffee together", discussing Verstappen's future.

Christian Horner's sacking has thrown Red Bull's future into chaos ahead of the 2026 season as rumors of Verstappen jumping ship to Mercedes get strong. More clarity regarding the reigning world champion's future is expected during the upcoming summer break.

