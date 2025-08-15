Insider claims Charles Leclerc is not happy with pay gap to Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton

F1 insider, Roger Benoit, claims that Charles Leclerc is "upset" within the team, considering Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton on a higher-paying contract than him. Leclerc has been with the team since the 2019 season, and it was only this year that they signed Hamilton.

The Briton ended his historical stint with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season to mark a new journey with the Scuderia in 2025. While Leclerc was given the longest contract in Ferrari history back in 2019, he earns a base salary of $33 million, rising to $52 million with bonuses (as per F1 Oversteer). Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was signed with a guaranteed $52 million, with the potential rising to $112 million, which would be the highest on the grid.

However, Hamilton hasn't delivered strong performances. Apart from the Sprint victory, he has only scored a best of P4 in the main races. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc has secured five podiums this season, delivering more consistent and improved performances.

As per F1 insider Roger Benoit, this "upsets" Charles Leclerc. He claimed that the Monegasque has stuck around with the team since the 2019 season, and is still paid less than his teammate who joined this year.

"With Sainz and Leclerc, you had a harmonious duo," Benoit told Motorsport Magazin Talk (via F1 Oversteer). "The two now – Leclerc and Hamilton – aren’t at odds, but it used to be more harmonious, let’s put it that way."

"Leclerc, of course, knows very well that he barely earns half of what Hamilton does. That upsets him. He’s been with Ferrari for seven years now."

As the team continues to struggle this season, Lewis Hamilton is out there, spotting out the positives.

Lewis Hamilton picks out an optimistic view for Ferrari, reviewing his move to the team

As mentioned, Lewis Hamilton hasn't been performing well compared to his teammate and the competitors on the track. He has mostly found himself amidst the midfield cars.

However, he still believes that Ferrari has all the "ingredients" to win the World Championship, albeit, in the future. He told the media in Hungary:

"The team has every ingredient that they need to win World Championships," Hamilton said. "It’s literally just about getting things all aligned and running smoothly and freely, stress-free, which we’re all trying to do."

Furthermore, he agreed that his move to the team hasn't exactly been smooth, considering the major changes he had to adapt.

"This [season] has definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective," Lewis Hamilton said. "Integrating into a new culture, a new team, it’s not gone smoothly in all areas, and it’s been a real battle."

However, Ferrari still holds the second place in the Constructors' Championship. But Mercedes is closing up the gap from third place. The team would have to improve their on-track performance and stay consistent if they want to have a chance at clinching the second place.

