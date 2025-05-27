Instagram model slams fans for abuse, quits IG for "next few days" after being spotted with Lewis Hamilton in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton was recently seen leaving a Monaco restaurant with an Instagram model, Darja Sobakinskaja, before the Monaco Grand Prix. The video made rounds on the internet among the F1 fanbase, but some confronted the Briton's alleged date with negative comments. This led the 32-year-old to take a few days off from the Meta-owned platform in light of the incident.

The Ferrari driver's dating history is not as elusive as other drivers, as he is rarely seen with anyone over a F1 Grand Prix weekend. However, the paddock at the Monaco GP loomed with speculations about Hamilton dating Sobakinskaja after the two were spotted leaving a restaurant together.

Though the relationship between the two is not confirmed yet, some took the matter into their own hands and started harassing the Russian model on Instagram. This led to Sobakinskaja sharing that she would be taking some time off from Instagram in lieu of the recent messages in a now-deleted story, as she said:

"More than 100 messages I received today for nothing, sorry but I'm done with Instagram for [the] next few days."

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton finished fifth at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton revealed how the luck was not on his side at the Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

After eight race weekends, Lewis Hamilton is still not at home in the Ferrari SF-25. After being handed a three-place grid drop for impeding Max Verstappen during qualifying, the Briton started the race in seventh.

Despite the lowly starting position, Hamilton got past Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso in the pit stop sequence and desired more. With the streets being as narrow and leaders having a considerable advantage in the early section of the race, only the intervention of some Safety Cars could have helped spice up the race.

With the 40-year-old being in a no man's land mid-way through the race, he reflected how fortune was not on his side as there were no Safety Cars, the seven-time champion said, via Formula 1's website:

"Obviously I started with the penalty I had down in seventh, was obviously behind two cars for some time and then managed to clear them and then I was kind of just in no man's land after that. I think the gap was relatively big and I wasn't racing anyone. I needed the Safety Car or something to come into play but it didn't happen so it was just pretty straightforward from there.

"I didn't know what I was fighting for... but in actual fact when I look at the data, I wasn't anywhere near the other guys up front so I used my tyres a lot in that moment but I was so far away from them."

Hamilton has amassed 63 points in the eight race weekends held so far and has scored 21 more points in the same number of race weekends this year.

