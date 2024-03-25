Internet reacts to Penelope Kvyat attending Max Verstappen’s first-ever race, and it ending in a DNF for the Red Bull driver

Penelope Kvyat's first appearance in the F1 paddock did not turn out to be a lucky charm for reigning champion Max Verstappen, and fans were quick to point this out.

For the first time in two years, Red Bull superstar and reigning three-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen succumbed to a DNF. The 26-year-old, who started his third straight race of the 2024 season from pole position, lost his lead to Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the second lap.

The Dutchman pitted shortly after and brought his outing in Melbourne to a premature end, attributing the DNF to a rear brake fire. This was the first time Verstappen failed to win an F1 race since the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, losing out to Sainz on that occasion as well.

However, the race was significant for Verstappen in more ways than one. While the outcome was something unforeseen, Verstappen, for the first time, was joined by his girlfriend's daughter, Penelope Kvyat, at the race.

Penelope Kvyat is the daughter of Kelly Piquet and former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Since the couple split up, Piquet has been in a relationship with Max Verstappen. The 4-year-old's presence in the paddock was a heartwarming sight as she was pictured interacting with other members of the Red Bull team and cheering on Verstappen.

However, the juxtaposition of Penelope's attendance and Verstappen's unfortunate DNF did not go unnoticed by fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. One user commented on X (formerly Twitter):

"this is still sad to me, her first race ever and max dnfs"

Expand Tweet

A second user wrote:

"I hope Kelly brings her in another race this season so she can see Maxie win"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a Scuderia Ferrari enthusiast chimed in:

"I’m thrilled Carlos won but a bit sad for P and Max"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions to Penelope Kvyat's first race from the garage ending in Max Verstappen's DNF:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on his first DNF in two years

The last time the Dutchman failed to finish a race was at the same venue, the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in 2022, Verstappen's first title defense.

Reflecting on the incident, he acknowledged the disappointment of the DNF while maintaining a pragmatic outlook on the nature of the sport. The Red Bull driver told formula1.com:

"Yeah, it’s not ideal. Of course you always want to finish the races but it’s a mechanical sport."

“These things unfortunately happen, but I think it’s most important that we understand why it happened."

Despite the DNF, Max Verstappen leads the Formula 1 drivers' standings. After three races in the season, with Verstappen having won in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Dutchman has accumulated 51 points. He sits four points above the second-placed Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc.