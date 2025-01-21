Intriguing hidden message from Lewis Hamilton's viral first Ferrari picture depicting 7 windows and 1 door uncovered by F1 pundit

F1 Pundit Alex Brundle has claimed there could have been an unintentional but intriguing hidden message behind Lewis Hamilton's viral first picture after joining Ferrari. The seven-time F1 world champion finally visited the Italian team's headquarters in Maranello to begin his journey with the Scuderia.

The British driver had announced that he would be joining the most successful F1 dream in history last February, after he activated a release clause from his Mercedes contract that he signed in August 2023.

Hamilton has struggled to find his old momentum in the last three years and has not won a championship since his recording-equalling seventh in 2020. In his first viral picture, which attracted over 10.6 million likes on F1's official X handle, the 40-year-old was seen posing in front of Enzo Ferrari's house with the F-40 alongside him.

While reposting the picture on his X account, Alex Brundle spoke about the possible significance and hidden message behind it, saying:

"Speculative, but a photographer I follow suggests that 7 windows included represent Lewis’s 7 championships. Enzo’s doorway representing the opportunity for an 8th, in the context of Ferrari. Maybe coincidental; but it’s there… I’m choosing to believe it’s intentional."

Lewis Hamilton has joined the Italian team on a multi-year deal in his bid to win the elusive eighth world championship.

Red Bull team boss comments on Lewis Hamilton's age ahead of his move to Ferrari

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said he believed Lewis Hamilton's age would be irrelevant and not a factor in his competitiveness during his Ferrari tenure. Speaking with RacingNews365, the Brit talked about the 40-year-old's age barrier and reflected:

“I don’t think age needs to be a barrier. If you look at Fernando Alonso [43], he’s got a fair few years left in him. You’re judged on how you perform, not on how old you are. Irrelevant of age, it’s about how you deliver on track. At the end of the day, age is just a number, and he’ll be judged on what he does, not on being a child of the 1980s.”

But Horner mentioned that it would be "vital for Hamilton to settle fast while racing alongside teammate Charles Leclerc, adding:

“If he manages to immerse himself in that, settle quickly, and get off to a good start, then you always build momentum from there. Of course, he’s going into a team where he’s got a very strong team-mate in Charles Leclerc, who is very quick and knows the team inside out. So that’s why it’s vital for him to get out the blocks well at the start of the year.”

Hamilton will have a couple of test runs in the old cars before the pre-season testing to acclimatize himself to the new machinery.

