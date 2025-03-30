Intriguing 'Marc Marquez-Honda' comparison drawn with the Max Verstappen-Red Bull dynamic by former driver

Former F1 driver Mark Webber has drawn a comparison with Marc Marcquez and Honda while discussing Max Verstappen's position at Red Bull. He urged the team to focus on making cars that are drivable for its other racers too.

Verstappen has been competing for Red Bull Racing since the 2016 F1 season. Considering his expertise behind the wheel, it has always built a car particular to his style, which has helped him dominate the grid. However, it turned out to be a difficult experience for his teammates. The outfit swapped Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda last week after just two races this season.

Commenting on the same on the "Formula For Success" podcast, Webber said that the Verstappen-Red Bull situation has become similar to the Marquez-Honda partnership. The MotoGP driver dominated the field racing for the team and had the bike according to his specifications but when he left, other riders found it hard to drive:

"It's like Mark Marquez when he left Honda [...] Mark had engineered his way into riding this motorcycle over years. When Marquez leaves Honda, no one can ride the bike. That's the interesting thing also with Max Verstappen.

Who knows how long he stays at Red Bull. He might be there for another three or four more years but the team also has to get this car usable for not just one person on the planet." [04:18]

Max Verstappen has a unique driving style requiring a very sharp front that allows him to throw his car into a corner rather aggressively. Having been designed around him, his preferences make for a difficult operation for others on the grid.

Max Verstappen says VCARB is easier for Liam Lawson than the Red Bull

Liam Lawson, who was demoted after just two races this season, performed much better last year with Racing Bulls after he was called in to replace Daniel Ricciardo. However, his performance with Red Bull spoke another story, and he has been sent back to VCARB for the remaining season to partner rookie Isaack Hadjar.

Sharing his thoughts on the New Zealander's 2025 stint, Max Verstappen told De Telegraaf:

"If you look at the difference between the two drivers at the other teams, they are all closer together. It also shows that our car is extremely tough. I think if you put Liam in the Racing Bulls car, he will go faster. I really think so. That car is easier to drive than ours."

The RB21 isn't strong enough to compete at the front of the grid currently, but the team is expecting to get much more data with Yuki Tsunoda joining the team.

