"It’s time for Marko and Horner to step out": Fans react to Red Bull man claiming Max Verstappen is unhappy with Liam Lawson's firing

Red Bull's Helmut Marko received backlash from fans on social media for his comments on Max Verstappen's alleged disappointment with Liam Lawson's sacking after two races. He was recently demoted to VCARB and Yuki Tsunoda was signed to drive for RBR.

Liam Lawson was signed as Sergio Perez's replacement in the team. However, he did not score any points in the first two races of the 2025 F1 season and found himself at the back of the grid during qualifying sessions. Assessing his performance, Red Bull Racing replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda.

Max Verstappen was allegedly not happy with this move, which team advisor Dr Helmut Marko recently discussed.

"We know Max is not happy. But we need two cars at the front. Not only for the Constructors' Championship, but also to help Max to his fifth world title. Then, you can achieve more strategically in races," Marko said.

Helmut Marko sparked a debate on social media with his comments, with some fans mentioning that the issue had more to do with the car than the driver, while some also claimed that Tsunoda, who has scored points this season with VCARB, would find it hard to score points with Red Bull.

"Helmut really thinks that Yuki will score points. It’s time for Marko and Horner to step out," one fan said.

"Problem isn't driver it's car," mentioned another fan.

"Midfield team as of 2026," a comment claimed.

Some users on X also suggested that the team is facing a managerial crisis with the decisions they've made more recently, considering signing Lawson earlier instead of Tsunoda (who had much more experience) in the first place.

"If that's the case, they should've brought him in before the start of the season," one fan said.

"they are using this “experience” gimmick to justify the chaos at redbull," a user suggested.

Max Verstappen defended Liam Lawson claiming VCARB is easier to drive than Red Bull

While Liam Lawson did not manage to score any points with Red Bull Racing in Australia and China (including a Sprint in the latter), both VCARB drivers managed to perform better than him. Although this was a questionable show of performance from the 23-year-old, Max Verstappen defended him by stating that the Racing Bulls (VCARB) car was easier to drive than the Red Bull one.

"If you look at the difference between the two drivers at the other teams, they are all closer together," Max Verstappen told De Telegraaf. "It also shows that our car is extremely tough. I think if you put Liam in the Racing Bulls car, he will go faster. I really think so. That car is easier to drive than ours."

Red Bull Racing is currently in third place in the Constructors' standings. Although the team had dominated for two seasons earlier, they have lost their hold at the top of the field as reigning champions McLaren leads the grid.

