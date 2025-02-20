'Invigorated' Lewis Hamilton offers fresh perspective on Ferrari move ahead of the 2025 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has used the word 'invigorated' as he offers a fresh perspective on the Ferrari move ahead of the 2025 F1 season. The 7x world champion shocked the world when he announced his move from Mercedes last season. The driver had been a part of the team since 2013.

He had achieved a lot of success as well with the squad and hence the move did come as a surprise. His interview after the F1 75 launch event did, however, pull back the curtain on why the move might just have been the right thing for the driver. When asked to give one word to describe the feeling ahead of his first season with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton used the word 'invigorated'.

The driver had been a part of the same team for more than a decade and if you've been doing the same thing again and again, it does become stale. Lewis Hamilton echoed the sentiments as he said (via race.com):

"The word I'm thinking of is 'invigorated' because I feel so full of life, and so much energy, because everything's new. And just focused on what's up ahead, I’m so proud to be part of the team, something new and exciting for me."

Talking about his move to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton did reveal that he was still going through the paces and learning things as they come. Talking about how it was 'revitalizing' for him, he said:

"I'm learning a lot every day. I knew that I needed something new. I knew I needed this new challenge. I think when I got here, I realised just how much I needed it and how great it's felt. I'm literally walking around with such a big smile on my face every day I come to work, it's very...revitalizing."

Horner on Lewis Hamilton's prospects of being a title contender with Ferrari

When questioned about Lewis Hamilton's prospects with Ferrari, Red Bull boss Christian Horner felt that a lot would come down to how the driver starts his season with the team. With Charles Leclerc in the other car, it's all about nailing the start of the season and then building on it because it would be hard to take the momentum away from the young driver.

Talking about the 7x world champion at Ferrari, Horner stressed the importance of nailing the start of the season, he said (via the aforementioned publication):

"If he gets off to a good start, and he gets the team behind him and he finds his confidence, he rides off that energy, then I can see him becoming a real contender in this championship. So much will depend on how he gels with the team in that early part of the season."

The Brit will have the spotlight on him this season and whether the results are good or bad, there would be a lot of scrutiny involved.

