"Is there a chance? Yes": Max Verstappen addresses possibility of him joining Ferrari

Max Verstappen dropped a hint regarding his F1 future with Ferrari, which became a strong speculation more recently. He mentioned that there might be an opportunity that opens up for him with the Italian outfit in the near future, which he might consider clinching.

The Dutchman has remained one of the most competitive drivers on the grid in recent seasons. His dominant period with Red Bull Racing between 2021 and 2024 saw him win four consecutive World Championships, and although the team witnessed a sharp decline in performance this season, he managed to bring in two race wins. However, there seems to be some instability regarding his future with the team, despite a contract that keeps him signed till 2028.

He was first associated with Mercedes for a seat next season, but he closed the rumors, stating that he was still dedicated to working with Red Bull. More recently, however, there seems to be a new development with speculations between him and Ferrari rising.

The Italian outfit has Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc signed for the next season as well, but there could be an opportunity in the future, as Max Verstappen hinted. He stated that there is a possibility that he might sign with them.

"They have two drivers contracted for next year, so there is no discussion anyway. Now, is there a chance? Yes, there are a lot of chances in life for any kind of discussion," he said (via Motorsport).

Max Verstappen has become an essential part of Red Bull Racing in recent years. The car has been significantly built around his racing style, which helped him dominate the grid in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Helmut Marko backs Max Verstappen's importance with Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen has significantly contributed to RBR's development throughout his tenure with the team. Being the number one driver, the team has seemingly been centered around his driving style and work. This has also helped them dominate in the past seasons and clinch multiple world championships.

RBR's advisor, Helmut Marko, recently discussed Verstappen's importance within the team.

"No one knows what the situation will look like in 2026," Marko said. "On the engine side, Mercedes declare themselves the class leader, but there is no proof. On the chassis side, you don’t know whether someone will hit the jackpot. So there is a lot of uncertainty, and purely from his perspective, it makes much more sense to stay, look at all of this. And if perhaps we are not competitive next year, then reconsider his decision."

He added:

"Max is a very important part of our team. He has achieved his successes with Red Bull Racing. In his F1 career he has only ever driven Red Bull cars, and beyond his driving potential, he is simply a very important family member for us."

Max Verstappen continues to gather the most points for the team this season. His performances have helped them stay within the top five of the Championship standings. While he sits in the third place of the Drivers' championship, there are seemingly very narrow chances of him winning a record-equalling fifth consecutive title this season owing to the dominating McLaren.

