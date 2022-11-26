Is Charles Leclerc from a rich family? F1 racer's family background and more explored

Charles Leclerc is one of the best drivers in the F1 paddock. Being in Ferrari and having had such a fascinating career, he has attracted a lot of fans. He has always been a driver of special talent, dominating nearly every racing series before entering F1.

Most Formula Racing Series, especially F1, is not an easy sport to enter, simply because of how expensive it can get as the driver goes up the rank. While some drivers have financial backing from their families or sponsorships, many have struggled early in their careers.

Despite being born in Monte Carlo, one of the most lavish cities in the world, Charles Leclerc comes from a modest family who aren't as wealthy as some other drivers on the grid. This might come as a surprise to many as the Ferrari driver used to live in the heart of Monaco.

Leclerc once mentioned how his grandparents occasionally helped him financially, saying:

“[My] grandfather had quite a big plastic industry… My parents aren’t’ particularly rich, my grandparents were a little bit, so they were helping us pay for the hotels”

In the Leclerc family, Charles is the middle child, with a younger brother, Arthur, and an older brother, Lorenzo.

Lorenzo is a successful businessman whereas Arthur is a racer. The latter is a student at the Ferrari Academy and will be making his F2 debut in 2023.

Charles Leclerc comments on probable future move to Mercedes

Charles Leclerc struggled quite a lot in the 2022 F1 season. Initially, he and Ferrari were quite strong and fought Max Verstappen and Red Bull for both championships. Following several strategic mishaps and reliability issues, however, their title bid was unsuccessful.

During an interview with L'Equipe, the Monegasque was asked about a potential move to Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton hangs his racing helmet. To this, Charles Leclerc replied on how he is still very much loyal to the Prancing Horse and will continue to work hard with them until his contract ends in 2024. He said:

"There is still a long way to go until 2024 and some more time left as a soldier in the ranks of Ferrari. Being in this team has been my dream since I was a kid. My goal for now is to win with Ferrari. After that, we'll see. What I take away from this year is that we are competitive again and fighting for wins. The first three or four races were very good."

Leclerc is Ferrari's star driver and considering his dream of winning with them, he will most likely extend his contract at the end of 2024. The Monegasque has been with the Ferrari family ever since he was a kid.

