"Is Charles Leclerc trying to compete with Lewis over Roscoe?" - F1 fans react to Ferrari star’s pet in the Miami GP paddock

F1 fans have reacted to pictures of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's new pet dog, Leo, at the 2024 F1 Miami GP.

The Monegasque driver recently adopted a new pet puppy and named him Leo. He was first sighted on Charles Leclerc's official Instagram account on April 15. The puppy is being raised by Leclerc himself and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Coming into the Miami GP, the couple was seen playing with their new pet in the F1 paddock built around the Hard Rock Stadium. The Ferrari star posted pictures of him playing with his pet on his official X and Instagram accounts. Leo was playing around with his very own paddock pass, which had a picture of him and his full name. Adorably, the puppy's last name was Leclerc Saint Mleux.

F1 fans swooned over Charles Leclerc's cute puppy. One of them humorously wondered whether the Ferrari driver was competing against the popular duo in F1, Lewis Hamilton and his pet Roscoe.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Is Charles trying to compete with Lewis over Roscoe??" one fan humorously asked.

"WAIT HE WAS IN MIAMI??" exclaimed another.

Many fans melted after noticing that Leo had the last names of both Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux.

"He got both their last names," a fan exclaimed.

"THE MIX BETWEEN CHARLIE AND ALEX’s last names, I’m crying," one chimed in.

"He is definitely their child!" a fan added.

Charles Leclerc shared how he and his girlfriend take care of their new pet dog

On April 15, Charles Leclerc got a new pet puppy named Leo. During the press conference ahead of the 2024 F1 Chinese GP, the Ferrari driver talked about his new family member. He stated that though his family had always kept dogs as pets, he never had one of his own.

"Yes, a dog. I've always had dogs within my family but never had my own. And yeah, he joined last Monday and it's been great," Leclerc said.

When asked who would look after Leo when he was away, Leclerc replied that his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, would be taking care of him. He assured that he would also take care of his pet whenever he would be at home.

"My girlfriend, but I do take care of him when I'm at home," he said.

The Monegasque is currently third in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 98 points. He is behind both Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.