"Is it going to be red?" - Ferrari fans react to their 2023 F1 car launch date reveal

As the 2023 F1 season draws near, Ferrari posted a picture announcing the launch date of their new car. These kinds of posts are always great to hype F1 fans for the new season and new cars. There were loads of reactions to the launch date announcement, both funny and positive.

Ferrari's official Twitter handle posted an elegant picture showcasing a sleek outline of an F1 car with the launch date for their 2023 challenger followed by the company's logo.

The Maranello-based team will be revealing their new car on February 14, 2023. This is a reasonable date to reveal the new car as the teams will be testing their new cars on track in March.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari SAVE THE DATE: are you ready to fall in love? SAVE THE DATE: are you ready to fall in love? 😍 ❤ https://t.co/kqO11NUEGO

The 2022 F1 season wasn't the best for the scarlet team as they lost the championship to Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Moreover, several strategy mishaps and bad decisions taken by the team were questioned and criticized.

Even though the Italian outfit have improved quite a lot since 2021, they were overshadowed by the blunders they made in 2022.

After the 2022 F1 season ended, Mattia Binotto left his post as the team principal and was soon replaced by Frederic Vasseur, the former Alfa Romeo team principal. Since the head of the team has changed, Tifosi will be expecting a great performance from their favorite team in 2023.

Fans react to Ferrari's new F1 car launch announcement

Since Ferrari is one of the most famous teams on the F1 paddock, hundreds of fans reacted to their car launch announcement. As the team suffered a lot last season, some on Twitter expressed their fears for the 2023 F1 season and whether the new car would be good enough or not.

They also joked about whether the car would be red in color or not. Since Ferrari have never designed an F1 car without the color red, people joked about how similar the new car will look.

The majority of the comments were quite positive as people posted funny and positive pictures of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, expressing how happy they are to learn the car's launch date. Fans also posted pictures of their calendar apps where they saved the date for the car launch.

Apart from showing love towards Ferrari's new F1 car, some of the Tifosi also mentioned how they are already loving the company's new hypercar for the WEC (World Endurance Championship) racing series. Fans also discussed how the new F1 challenger could have the same paint job as the WEC hypercar.

chrelo🛻 @ChreloWizzz @ScuderiaFerrari I have a feeling that it might look similar to the hypercar @ScuderiaFerrari I have a feeling that it might look similar to the hypercar https://t.co/3V1mm5bL95

Overall, F1 fans loved Ferrari's post of their car launch announcement and expressed their excitement for the new season. Though some were scarred by their memories from the 2022 F1 season, the reception to the announcement was mostly positive.

