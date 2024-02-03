"Is he going to win another world championship? Quite possibly not": F1 pundit's dim outlook for Lewis Hamilton's stint at Ferrari

F1 pundit Mark Hughes claimed that he believes Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from Mercedes for the 2025 season was a 'good' one but he presented a dim outlook on the Brit's title-contending chances.

The seven-time world champion shocked the motorsport world by announcing his departure from Mercedes after 11 years with them. The news gathered momentum on February 1 and took social media like wildfire with fans intrigued about his reasons.

While appearing on The Race podcast, Mark Hughes pointed out that it would be difficult for Lewis Hamilton to win another world championship in his career despite switching teams. He said:

"I think whatever happens, this is a good move. I think he has more achievements than anybody in F1 and doesn't need to prove anything to himself or anybody to the outside world. I think he's got past all of that."

"If he's been realistic in the early hours of the night when he's lying there, when he's thinking about it. Is he going to win another world championship? Quite possibly not. This is possibly a long-term era of Red Bull and Max Verstappen for years to come."

Mercedes team boss not 'surprised' by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he wasn't surprised by Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari in 2025. As per Sky Sports, the Austrian claimed that he understood the Briton's desire for 'change' heading into the twilight of his career. He said:

"I think what he said is that he felt he needed change and I can understand that. We've been together for 12 years. I don't know if any other driver has ever been that long with a team. We've had tremendous success and we shared the opinion when we decided to sign a short-term contract that maybe there are opportunities for him and for us."

"I think that was maybe one of the considerations - to sign a long-term contract with Ferrari and have a goal at the end of his career. We didn't talk about whether the opportunity was better they are with us because I don't think you can say."

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes claimed many records as a partnership such as six drivers' championships and eight constructors' championships from 2014 to 2021. With a season still left in their contract, fans will hope for a fairytale ending between the two parties.