Is Lewis Hamilton married? Exploring the F1 champion’s past relationships

Lewis Hamilton's current dating life is well hidden from the public eye. However, the Briton is most likely single at the moment but has a history of famous relationships.

During his McLaren years, the seven-time world champion was once in love with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. The pop idol was often seen cheering on the Briton from the pit garage.

However, the couple was on and off before eventually breaking up later in his career. Their relationship reportedly lasted a total of seven years, making her a significant member of Hamilton's life at the time.

The couple sparked several engagement rumors, but fans' wishes never came to fruition.

Since then, however, Lewis Hamilton has been linked with several celebrity figures. Names such as Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Rita Ora, Rihanna, Russian model Viktoria Odintcova, and more.

The seven-time world champion has revealed that he is not dating any of these stars and is solely focused on his F1 career. The Briton has been on the back foot since the end of the 2021 season when he lost his eighth world title to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

F1 pundit claims the Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes era is over

Dutch F1 commentator Rob Kamphues has stated that the era of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' dominance in the sport has come to an end. Kamphues highlighted Max Verstappen's victory in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, which marked the conclusion of the Mercedes era.

Despite Hamilton's relentless pursuit of his eighth championship victory, his team has struggled to provide him with a competitive car to challenge the new front-runners, Red Bull. The new ground-effect era of F1 has presented challenges to the Silver Arrows. They've struggled to fully comprehend the aerodynamic regulations of 2022, leaving them at a disadvantage compared to other teams.

Since 2021, the seven-time world champion has not won a race and was outperformed by his younger teammate George Russell in 2022. In Formule 1 Magazine, the Dutchman wrote:

“Could something have snapped in the great champion? Lewis hasn’t won a race since that day, he hasn’t achieved pole, he’s never even started from the front row. In 2022, he also finished behind his younger teammate in the championship and that younger teammate also won the only race Mercedes won. Not to mention this season."

However, with Red Bull set to face the brunt of their wind tunnel testing penalty later this year, the Brackley-based squad can remain hopeful of times to come.

