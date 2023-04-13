"It’s clear as a lump": The Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes era is over according to F1 pundit

Dutch F1 pundit Rob Kamphues believes Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' era of dominance is over. The Dutchman cited the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP as the end of the Mercedes era when Max Verstappen won his first title in the sport.

Hamilton, though, is still searching tirelessly for his much-elusive eighth title victory but his team have been unable to give him the car to challenge the new front runners, Red Bull. The Silver Arrows were unable to fully grasp the aerodynamic regulations of 2022, putting them on the back foot compared to other teams in the new ground-effect era of F1.

The seven-time world champion has not won a race since 2021 and was outperformed by his younger teammate George Russell in 2022.

Writing in Formule 1 Magazine, the Dutchman said:

“Could something have snapped in the great champion? Lewis hasn’t won a race since that day, he hasn’t achieved pole, he’s never even started from the front row. In 2022 he also finished behind his younger team-mate in the championship and that younger team-mate also won the only race Mercedes won. Not to mention this season."

He continued about Lewis Hamilton:

"The idea that the empire is collapsing is also confirmed by the transfer of team boss-designate James Vowles to Williams and the departure of Lewis’ beloved physio Angela Cullen. So in a row it’s clear as a lump, right?”

Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen dynamic has flipped around, claims F1 pundit

F1 analyst Ted Kravitz reports that the relationship between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has undergone a significant shift this season. Verstappen's recent impressive form, coupled with his dominant race car, has prompted him to exercise greater caution during races, according to Kravitz.

Kravitz observed that between 2014 and 2020, when Mercedes and Hamilton possessed the most exceptional car on the circuit, Hamilton tended to adopt a more conservative approach while Verstappen was the driver who aggressively sought to alter the championship hierarchy. Hamilton was more restrained, allowing Verstappen to be the one to go all out.

However, since the change in aerodynamic regulations in 2022, the roles have reversed. With Red Bull now dominant, the seven-time world champion has found himself on the defensive, frequently trying to disrupt Verstappen's momentum.

Ted Kravitz spoke about Verstappen and Hamilton on the Sky Sports F1 podcast:

"We now have, with Max Verstappen with a championship to think about, a complete flip in the seasons... the Mercedes-Lewis Hamilton seasons from 2014-2021.

"When Hamilton's been going for the championship. He knows he's got the fastest car and needs to play it safe. And you've got Verstappen, challenging him, and wanting to get in there. It's completely flipped, hasn't it?"

It will be interesting to watch the two mammoths go head-to-head over the course of the 2023 season.

