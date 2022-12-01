Haas boss Guenther Steiner has announced that he will release a new book encapsulating his memorable 2022 F1 season with the team. It is expected to be released in April 2023. Titled Surviving to Drive, the book is envisioned to cover Haas' journey from a perennial backmarker in 2021 to a midfield team in 2022. Transworld will publish it.

The news caught the community's attention and evoked many reactions on social media. The following are some of the fans' reactions to Steiner's announcement.

Kutyasegg @dagsat @HaasF1Team Is this a real thing or a joke? U can never know if it's Haas social media @HaasF1Team Is this a real thing or a joke? U can never know if it's Haas social media 😅

Grid Girls Blog @gridgirls_blog



You cannot beat the Guenther stare @HaasF1Team His photo is giving “read my book or I’ll haunt you” vibes…You cannot beat the Guenther stare @HaasF1Team His photo is giving “read my book or I’ll haunt you” vibes…You cannot beat the Guenther stare 👀 https://t.co/iqkOUQNq2p

Robert smith @TheRobertSmithh



Chapter two: the process of singing a below mid 35- year old, 3 year subbatical, multiple chances, 5 teams 0 podiums driver over a mid but promising young driver. @HaasF1Team Chapter one: how I single-handedly ruined a young driver’s careerChapter two: the process of singing a below mid 35- year old, 3 year subbatical, multiple chances, 5 teams 0 podiums driver over a mid but promising young driver. @HaasF1Team Chapter one: how I single-handedly ruined a young driver’s careerChapter two: the process of singing a below mid 35- year old, 3 year subbatical, multiple chances, 5 teams 0 podiums driver over a mid but promising young driver.

Ash @AShoeAndACashew @HaasF1Team I wonder how many titles were considered before going with this one? @HaasF1Team I wonder how many titles were considered before going with this one? 😅

Khanique @KhaniQ @HaasF1Team I like the idea but c’mon Guenther, you could have done better with the title. @HaasF1Team I like the idea but c’mon Guenther, you could have done better with the title.

Fidelis George @FidelisGeorge1 @HaasF1Team Audiobook narrated by Guenther himself will sell by the boatload I believe @HaasF1Team Audiobook narrated by Guenther himself will sell by the boatload I believe

Carina 🇦🇹 @HeelsLady @HaasF1Team Günther: we had a season with ups and downs and netflix can't cover all of it? well then... @HaasF1Team Günther: we had a season with ups and downs and netflix can't cover all of it? well then... https://t.co/9epq4m9agg

The Haas team principal opened up about the premise of the book

It has been a turbulent year for Haas, cutting ties with title sponsor Uralkali and driver Nikita Mazepin in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Steiner told the media that the text captures his journey helming a team in crisis. The book promises to be "uncompromising and searingly honest, told in Steiner's inimitable style."

Elaborating on the premise, Steiner said:

“I don’t think I could have picked a more active year than this one in terms of documenting some of the many things a team principal has to go through in Formula 1. I’ve never looked at keeping a diary before and while I like to look forward, it’s been fun to look back over this year proofing this book again and reflecting on the many highs and lows we’ve encountered at Haas F1 Team."

He projected this book as his journal throughout the season. Steiner's account will provide context to high points like Kevin Magnussen's points-scoring return in Bahrain to Mick Schumacher's first point at Silverston, through to the team's first-ever pole position in Brazil and an eighth-place finish in the constructors' championship.

Haas secured its first pole position in F1 and an improvement in the standings compared to last season. Mick Schumacher will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg next season, and Kevin Magnussen will return to his seat.

