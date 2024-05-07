F1 fans on social media have reacted to clips and pictures of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris partying together after the 2024 F1 Miami GP.

Norris won his first-ever F1 race on Sunday (May 5) in Miami. At the start of the race, Verstappen was ahead of the pack while Norris was back in sixth after losing a place to his teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris did a long first stint on his medium tires and took the lead when Verstappen pitted for new tires after he accidentally hit a bollard on turn 15.

The McLaren driver was lucky to get a free pit stop when the safety car was on the track, which gave him an advantage over Verstappen. He then kept the defending world champion at bay to bag his first race victory.

According to The Telegraph, Lando Norris went out to celebrate his first race win at the Carbone Beach. The party was graced by several high-profile athletes and celebrities like NFL stars Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Joe Burrow. NBA superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant were also present.

Later on, pictures of Norris partying with Max Verstappen in E11EVEN, a nightclub in Miami, surfaced on X.

Many fans were curious to know which nightclub both F1 drivers were in. Some even questioned that whether both were in a strip club. Others were not really surprised to see Verstappen partying with Norris, since their off-track friendship is no secret to the F1 fanbase.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Is that a strip club," questioned one fan.

"Of course Max went out clubbing with Lando," one added.

"The white boy fist lmao," another laughed.

Since the E11EVEN nightclub has trapeze dancers and burlesque shows, some fans joked about Norris witnessing the show.

"Lando looks like he's seeing a woman for the first time," joked another.

"I’d do anything to party with THE Lando Norris," one wrote.

Lando Norris explained how he was going to celebrate his first F1 race win after the Miami GP

Lando Norris shared the celebration plans for his first F1 race win after the 2024 F1 Miami GP.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, Norris stated that McLaren CEO Zak Brown rescheduled the team's flight for tomorrow, giving him time to party. He said that he would party as hard as he could because he won his first race in Formula 1, something that happens once in a lifetime.

"I mean, I was meant to fly, but Zak just told me we fly tomorrow. I'm not going to sleep. I'm going all the way. I might have more than just a scratch on my nose tomorrow, so I don't care. But I'll enjoy my time. This only happens once when you're taking your first win. It's nice to do it here in Miami," Lando Norris said.

After the Miami GP victory, Norris moved up to fourth place in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with a total of 83 points.