“Is he wearing a fake bang” - Daniel Ricciardo leaves F1 fans stunned with his latest hairdo ahead of the Canadian F1 GP

F1 fans were left confused after Daniel Ricciardo was seen sporting a new hairstyle post landing at the airport for the Canadian GP this weekend.

The Aussie, who is the Red Bull reserve driver this season, landed in Montreal, the place of his first victory in 2014. Although the fans will be happy to see him for the race weekend but they took to social media to give their opinions about his apparent new hairdo.

One fan claimed that maybe Daniel Ricciardo was sporting fake bangs accompanied by his natural curly hairdo, saying:

"Is he wearing a fake bang"

can @rosbergcore is he wearing a fake bang is he wearing a fake bang https://t.co/hry4O5NxoI

Here are some more reactions to the new hairstyle:

Mia @ricciardosbabe Daniel arriving in Canada (not sure what the hair is doing but oh well) Daniel arriving in Canada (not sure what the hair is doing but oh well) https://t.co/RZQyoZ8WMR

euca ☆ @piastricism can @rosbergcore is he wearing a fake bang is he wearing a fake bang https://t.co/hry4O5NxoI cannot wait to give alyssa shit for this god bless daniel ricciardo and his male pattern balding twitter.com/rosbergcore/st… cannot wait to give alyssa shit for this god bless daniel ricciardo and his male pattern balding twitter.com/rosbergcore/st…

mox @aragornsfilm DANIEL RICCIARDO WHOEVER IS YOUR BARBER I NEED YOU TO FIRE THEM IMMEDIATELY DANIEL RICCIARDO WHOEVER IS YOUR BARBER I NEED YOU TO FIRE THEM IMMEDIATELY

Daniel Ricciardo gives his take on Oscar Piastri's rookie season with McLaren

The former McLaren driver stated that he cannot judge his replacement at the team and fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri just yet as the MCL60 is not the most competitive on the grid.

Speaking with Total-Motorsport.com, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“It’s always tough when looking at a team, who are not performing where they want to be. Lando is the reference, and it’s hard to know whether 12th place is good or not. Although Lando touched the wall in Saudi, Oscar got through and did a good qualifying, and Saudi is not an easy track. So I think that was a good sign for him."

He added:

"Since then, sure, Lando’s had a bit of an edge, but it’s still early in Oscars‘ career you can’t probably expect too much from him yet. So I think he’s hit the ground running. He had a good first lap in Miami. So I think he’s been carrying himself pretty well.”

Daniel Ricciardo also shed light on not having any hard feelings after being dropped by McLaren last season after two years with them, adding:

“I think that’s the beauty of where I’m at now in my career, where I’ve done it for 10 years. I’m a bit more mature, and yes, we all have a bit of pride and a bit of an ego. But I recognize that that’s not going to help me. So I’ve been able to get past that and have some accountability on my front. Maybe it wasn’t the best for me, but I also probably wasn’t the best version of myself. So I’m happy that chapter’s done, and now I’m just eyes forward.”

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Ricciardo can find a seat for the next season or has to stay on the sidelines for another year.

