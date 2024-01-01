“Is it worth the risk?": F1 pundit warns Lando Norris against moving from McLaren to Red Bull

Former F1 driver-turned-pundit Johnny Herbert recently cautioned Lando Norris and urged him not to move to Red Bull. Rather, he feels that McLaren is the right place for the British driver. Even though there were several rumors surrounding Norris and how he could be on Red Bull's wishlist, Herbert feels the youngster should stay put.

Speaking to Express Sport, Johnny Herbert first explained how a driver always goes for their own benefit during transfers. Later on, he claimed that it is not worth the risk for Lando Norris to join Red Bull, alongside his good off-track friend Max Verstappen.

Herbert also pointed out how well McLaren is performing at the moment.

“I think if we do it just from a driver’s perspective, you’re always going to try and work out what’s going to benefit you. Now, is the risk of him [Lando Norris] going to Red Bull worth it in the situation that he finds himself?" he said.

"McLaren [are] doing really, really well… McLaren love having him in the team. He delivers when the car is working properly…Is it worth the risk? Personally no, I don’t think it is worth the risk,” he added.

The F1 pundit reckons that since McLaren has been doing quite well for the last half year, interesting times are coming their way for which Norris should stay. Herbert sees no point why the British driver should make his life more difficult by moving to Red Bull.

“He’s still young, he’s still going to get better, he’s still going to improve and at the moment McLaren are on a very good trajectory to get themselves maybe in a stronger position for next year," he said.

"We’re going to have to wait and see obviously, but I don’t see why he’d want to make his life that little bit more difficult when he actually is in a very good position that he’s got at the moment," he added.

Lando Norris hopeful for McLaren's performance in 2024

Lando Norris recently expressed his excitement for the 2024 F1 season, saying that McLaren could have a good package to start the next season. Asked by Sportskeeda about the new season with all the changes to his team, Lando Norris said after the Abu Dhabi GP:

"Yeah I am very excited. I mean the thing is you know if we’d just started the season how we were in the middle, with P2 in the constructors and P2 in the drivers. I know its not that and doesn’t always work like that. But we are on the right track and that's just what I'm trying to say."

Norris ended the 2023 F1 season in sixth place in the drivers' championship with 205 points. McLaren secured fourth place in the constructors' championship with 302 points.