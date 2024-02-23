"Is this a Zak Brown imposter account?": Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey's wife sends social media into a storm

Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey's wife Amanda pulled no punches while replying to a troll on social media platform X amidst the debate regarding the close association between the reigning world champions and Visa Cash App RB.

The Italian team had previously mentioned that they would be working closely with their sister team under their newly rebranded guise from the 2024 season onwards.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown had claimed that he was skeptical of the prospect that two teams owned by the same brand were a good thing for the sport.

While commenting on a video about her husband's walk in the paddock, Amanda Newey cheekily took a dig at his slow walk in the airport, saying:

"That's pretty speedy, you should see the airport walk. S.L.O.W."

However, she was quick to put down a fan when they claimed that Red Bull CTO had used all his energy in developing two cars while cheekily pointing towards the similarities between RB19 and VCARB 01.

Amanda hilariously replied:

"Is this a Zak Brown imposter account?"

F1 fans were left reeling at the Briton's comments, with one claiming that she 'cooked' the troll expertly, saying:

"Cooked him my goat Ms.Newey."

McLaren CEO chimes in on the close relationship between Red Bull and VCARB

Speaking about Red Bull, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said he was not paranoid as he didn't believe that any other sport would have two teams owned by the same brand competing against each other.

As per Sky Sports, the American said:

"No [I'm not paranoid], and actually I'm speaking in the wider interest of the sport. If you look at every other major sport, you're not allowed to own two teams. And I'd even go further. There are A-B team relationships."

"To have A-B relationships, to have co-ownership of two teams, I think isn't a level playing field. It's not what the fans expect. So the FIA really needs to do something about it."

He even urged the FIA to intervene in the future as it interrupts the notion of a level laying field, adding:

"I can tell you from sitting in the FIA, and F1 commission meetings, the voting is always the same, even when in theory, it shouldn't be in one of the team's best interests. We've seen it on track, with some collaborations going on. And then technically they've been very forthright...we're going to take the suspension etc."