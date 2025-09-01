Isack Hadjar drops 2-word reaction to Max Verstappen congratulating him on his first F1 podium

Isack Hadjar reacted to Max Verstappen's congratulation after the Red Bull driver wished the Frenchman following his first-ever F1 podium. Verstappen, from his official Instagram account, congratulated the Racing Bulls driver, to which Hadjar reacted with a two word reply.

Hadjar claimed P3 at the recently concluded Dutch GP, as he came home behind Oscar Piastri and Verstappen. The Racing Bulls driver started from P4 after having a brilliant qualifying on Saturday.

Having started from P4, he ran in the same place before Lando Norris' unfortunate DNF. As a result, Hadjar improved to P3 and crossed the finish line at the same position. Verstappen, who finished behind Piastri, took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts.

In the post, Verstappen wrote about his race and also congratulated the rookie driver. Here's what he shared:

"Thank you Zandvoort The whole weekend has been incredible with so much orange support, thank you all @isackhadjar, congrats on your first F1 podium."

Reacting to Verstappen's wish, Hadjar wrote in the comment section:

"Thanks max!"

Here's Hadjar's reply to Verstappen's post:

Credit: Max Verstappen on Instagram.

F1 returned to the Netherlands after the summer break, a race where Oscar Piastri ended up as the winner. His Championship rival, Lando Norris, suffered from an oil leak and suffered a DNF.

The race also saw double DNFs from Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the race after losing control of his car on the slippery track. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, made contact with Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes and punctured his tire.

George Russell of Mercedes came home in P4, ahead of Alex Albon of Williams. Oliver Bearman, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finished the race in P6, P7 and P8, respectively. Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon wrapped up the top 10.

Max Verstappen let his feelings known after Dutch GP

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after finishing the Dutch GP in P2. Speaking about his race after the race, here's what the Red Bull driver told Sky Sports F1:

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Honda RBPT during the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Source: Getty Images

"It wasn't easy. I gave it everything at the start to move forward," Verstappen said.

"We just had to do our own race, unfortunately we didn't have the pace of the McLarens. We got a bit lucky with one returning. In general to be on the podium here is a great result."

Verstappen is in P3 in the Driver's Championship with 205 points after 15 races and three Sprints. His team, Red Bull Racing is in P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 214 points.

