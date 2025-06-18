Isack Hadjar names his idol Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 heroics in Brazil as his “favorite moment” from 75 years in F1

Rookie F1 driver Isack Hadjar deemed Lewis Hamilton's victory at the 2021 Brazilian GP as his favorite moment of F1 history. Hadjar revealed that while his pick seemed controversial to some people, as a Hamilton fan, that weekend stood out for him.

Ad

Formula 1 is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025. In these last several decades, the sport has seen many memorable and iconic moments. However, a moment that was etched into Hadjar's memory was Hamilton's brilliant drive in Sao Paulo in 2021.

In the latest F1's Beyond The Grid interview, he was asked to name his favorite moment from F1's 75-year history. Hadjar replied:

"I'm going to be so controversial now. And I love it. Brazil 21. I'm a big Lewis fan. That was a BIG weekend. That was big. That was an amazing, amazing weekend."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the 2021 Brazilian GP, Lewis Hamilton grabbed pole position for the sprint race. However, due to a technical infringement involving DRS, he was disqualified. Despite starting the sprint race from P20, he overtook 15 cars in a 24-lap event to finish P5.

However, he received another five-place grid penalty for the main Grand Prix race as Mercedes replaced his PU engine. That penalty was crucial, as the Brit was in a close title fight with Max Verstappen.

Ad

Regardless, Hamilton fought back from a P10 start and pulled off a brilliant race. He made quick overtakes and closed up to Verstappen. On lap 59 of 71, Hamilton breezed past Verstappen with a bold move. He eventually won the race and grabbed a Brazilian flag and waved it on the podium in tribute to his childhood hero, Ayrton Senna.

The 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix still remains one of Hamilton's iconic race victories of his glorious F1 career.

Ad

Isack Hadjar gets real on seeking advice from Lewis Hamilton

Isack Hadjar and Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Racing Bulls rookie driver Isack Hadjar has idolized Lewis Hamilton throughout his childhood years. However, now that the duo are rivals in Formula 1, the rookie hasn't turned to his hero for advice, as he likes to learn on his own.

Ad

Talking to Mundo Deportivo, Hadjar said (via Express.co.uk):

"It's always nice to race with him [Hamilton] and spend time with him. Sometimes talking to him is great because he's someone I've supported since I was very young. Obviously, there's a big age gap. There's a lot of respect. He doesn't give me much advice because we're still rivals. If I need advice, I'll ask, but I don't need help. I don't like asking for help; I prefer to learn on my own."

Lewis Hamilton earlier backed Isack Hadjar after he crashed at the formation lap of his debut race in Australia this year. Hamilton's dad, Anthony, was the first one to console a Hadjar at the paddock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More