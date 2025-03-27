Isack Hadjar pens sweet note for “short” stint with Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda

Isack Hadjar has shared a heartfelt farewell message to Yuki Tsunoda following his promotion to Red Bull Racing. The pair entered the 2025 Formula 1 season as teammates for the Racing Bulls team.

The French driver took to social media to wish his now-former colleague well following the announcement of his switch to the Milton Keynes outfit.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 20-year-old shared a short message about how much fun it was being teammates with the Japanese driver:

"Was short, but was a pleasure, Yuki," Hadjar wrote.

Isack Hadjar penned a farewell message to Yuki Tsunoda. Image: @isackhadjar via Instagram

Both Tsunoda and Hadjar, despite being teammates for a total of 97 days—from December 20, 2024, to March 27, 2025—gradually developed a strong bond for the Faenza outfit, both on and off the racing track. Their collaboration peaked at the recent Chinese Grand Prix, where they impressively qualified the Racing Bulls car for Q3. But neither driver was able to secure points at the Shanghai event.

Tsunoda’s switch to Red Bull sees him replace Liam Lawson, who was demoted to the Racing Bulls team following his underwhelming stint with Red Bull Racing.

The 24-year-old Tsunoda will now team up with four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen at the Milton Keynes outfit.

Hadjar, on his part, will partner with Lawson. The two are no strangers to each other, having crossed paths during the French youngster’s stint as the team’s reserve driver, which coincided with Lawson’s previous spell with the Faenza outfit.

Yuki Tsunoda shares his first message following Red Bull promotion

Yuki Tsunoda has shared his first message following his promotion to the Red Bull Racing team. The 2018 Japanese F4 Championship winner was promoted to his new team 11 days ahead of his home Grand Prix—the Japanese Grand Prix.

Following the announcement, however, Tsunoda sent a message to the Racing Bulls team and its fans. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the VCARB team, he said:

"Hey guys, Yuki here! I just wanted to say a massive thank you to the team and to the amazing VCARB fans for such an incredible ride and so many special memories. I'm staying in the Red Bull family, so I won't be far. I'll see you guys around the paddock."

In another video shared by Red Bull Racing on X, where he was spotted wearing his new team’s kit, the 24-year-old added:

"I'm looking forward to running in my home GP with Red Bull Racing."

Yuki Tsunoda’s promotion, along with Liam Lawson’s move, is said to be part of Red Bull’s push to win the Drivers' Championship and reclaim the Constructors' Championship after losing the team title to McLaren in the 2024 campaign.

So far in the 2025 season, Red Bull trails McLaren by 42 points, having secured just 36 points from the first two races compared to McLaren’s 78.

