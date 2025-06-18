Isack Hadjar pinpoints the key difference between Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna

Isack Hadjar recently weighed in on one of Formula 1's most debated topics—the comparison between Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna. The 20-year-old highlighted what he considers is the key difference between the drivers.

The Racing Bulls star, who was greeted with the question during the Canadian Grand Prix press conference by F1 journalist Tom Clarkson, addressed it with a more diplomatic response. As seen in a video shared on X by user @simsgazette, Hadjar emphasized that he considers Hamilton the best driver ever and Senna the fastest.

"Senna, for me, is the fastest driver of all time. I think the best driver of all time is Lewis Hamilton. The best Formula One driver, the whole package. But the fastest is definitely Ayrton. Whether it's rain or dry or mixed conditions, it's Ayrton Senna,” he said.

Comparisons between Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton have long fueled debates among Formula 1 fans and pundits. These discussions often boil down to personal preference and generational opinions. Hamilton, on his part, has not shied away from acknowledging Senna as his Formula 1 hero.

In a symbolic moment during the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix, he was gifted a race-worn helmet of the former McLaren driver after equaling his pole position tally. Lewis Hamilton also drove the McLaren MP4/5B—the car in which Senna won his 1990 Drivers’ Championship—as part of a tribute to the F1 legend during the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Isack Hadjar names Lewis Hamilton's Brazilian GP win as his favorite F1 moment

Isack Hadjar also reflected on his favourite moment from the storied history of Formula 1. The Racing Bulls driver chose Lewis Hamilton’s victory at the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix as his standout moment.

Quizzed about his thoughts during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, the former Formula 2 driver picked the Interlagos event, which saw Hamilton complete a masterful comeback from the rear of the grid. Sharing his thoughts, as posted by user @simsgazette on X, he stated:

“I’m going to be so controversial now. And I love it. Brazil '21. I’m a big Lewis fan. That was a BIG weekend. That was big. That was an amazing, amazing weekend.”

The 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix witnessed Lewis Hamilton deliver a brilliant display, climbing up the grid from 20th place during the Sprint to finish in fifth. He subsequently won the main race on Sunday after starting from 10th following a five-place grid penalty due to an engine change.

The race featured a feisty wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen, with Hamilton needing over 10 laps to overtake the Red Bull Racing driver. After completing the pass on lap 59, the then-Mercedes driver went on to win the race by over 10 seconds, cutting into Verstappen’s championship lead.

