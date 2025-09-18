Isack Hadjar shuts down rumor talk amid Red Bull promotion links

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar has shut down rumors linking him with the coveted Red Bull seat. In recent times, he has been linked with a promotion to the senior outfit amid Yuki Tsunoda's struggles alongside Max Verstappen.

Red Bull promoted Liam Lawson (now driving for Racing Bulls) to the team ahead of the start of the 2025 season. However, just after the first two races, he was dropped to the junior outfit, with hopes that Yuki Tsunoda would perform well in the RB21.

The move has not really paid off, as the campaign is 16 rounds down, and Tsunoda is currently way down in P19 in the drivers' standings, having amassed only 12 points. Interestingly, the Red Bull junior team drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar are both ahead of him, with Lawson being in P15 and Hadjar in P9.

The 2025 F1 carnival is in Baku this week for the Azerbaijan GP, and ahead of the track running, Hadjar was recently asked to give his take on the Red Bull rumors. In line with this, the Frenchman has come up with an extremely strong take:

"You think when I'm in the car that I'm thinking about all of these rumors in the paddock? I have other problems to deal with."

formularacers @formularacers_ 🚨 | Isack Hadjar's response to a question about Red Bull speculation: "You think when I'm in the car that I'm thinking about all of these rumours in the paddock? "I have other problems to deal with."

Yuki Tsunoda is under immense pressure at Red Bull and is yet to sign a contract extension with the team. The same is the case for Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls.

Isack Hadjar secured a sensational P3 in Dutch GP

Isack Hadjar - Qualifying - Source: Getty

While Isack Hadjar has come up with a strong response regarding the Red Bull rumors, they have originated because of the performances he has put in for the junior team, aside from the struggles of Tsunoda at Red Bull.

Hadjar's best performance of the 2025 season came in Max Verstappen's home race, the Dutch Grand Prix. Firstly, he secured an extremely impressive P4 in qualifying and then, in the main race, secured a podium finish in P3 (McLaren's Lando Norris retired late in the race).

Following the end of the event, he was extremely upbeat, sharing the podium with Verstappen (P2) and Oscar Piastri (P1). In line with this and his overall outing, he added the following via the post-race interviews:

"It feels a bit unreal. What was most surprising for me was keeping that fourth place for the whole race. Unfortunately for Lando, we took advantage of his [retirement], but we made no mistakes. The car was on rails the whole weekend, and I'm really happy about myself because I really maximised what I had, made no mistakes and brought home the podium, so I'm so happy for my guys." Via: F1.

The 2025 season has only eight races remaining, and several eyes will be on Isack Hadjar for varied reasons.

