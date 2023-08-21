“Isn’t he supposed to be in jail?”: Fans react to Julia Piquet’s rant after F1 ‘turned their back’ and didn’t wish Nelson Piquet on his birthday

Former F1 driver and three-time world champion Nelson Piquet was not wished on his birthday by Formula 1 this year, and this had his daughter, Julia Piquet, upset.

She posted on X and Instagram, showing her anguish towards Formula 1's management for not doing so.

Her text read:

"Well... I see getting cancelled by the court of public opinion means no longer deserving happy birthday tweets or recognition of his incredible feats? Shame on you @F1 for turning your back on one of F1's greatest champions. A three-time champion to be exact. I won't forget."

Julia stated this in one of F1's earlier Tweets, wishing Piquet a happy birthday back in 2021. Piquet was banned earlier in the Formula 1 paddock for the racist comments he made against Lewis Hamilton in 2021 during an interview, reviewing his battle with Max Verstappen.

Fans did not take this well as they felt that Formula 1 not wishing Piquet was only sensible owing to the fact that he is banned from the paddock. While opinions might be mixed up in this situation, here are some of the best reactions to her tweet.

"Also isnt he supposed to be in jail."

"The funny thing it wasn’t just a “court of public opinion” that deemed him racist. It was an actual court as well, in Brazil. 😂"

“I won’t forget” ok im sure the FIA is shaking in their books at the thought of one of the piquet spawn being upset."

Why was Nelson Piquet banned from the F1 paddock?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen shared a heated battle during the 2021 season of F1 and there were a lot of moments when they came together, making contact. This ruined the race for either of them or both of them at the same time on different occasions.

One such collision happened during the British Grand Prix on the opening lap when the two made contact and Verstappen smashed into the wall in a terrifying crash.

Hamilton and Verstappen during the 2021 British GP Weekend (Photo by Xavi Bonilla - Pool/Getty Images)

Reviewing the crash in 2021 on a podcast, Nelson Piquet seemed to be blaming Hamilton for the crash and referred to him using a racial slur. This caught the attention of the F1 authorities and media houses around the world. The former driver later mentioned that his intent towards saying wasn't racial.

To add onto this, the British Racing Drivers' Club also suspended his membership and a Brazilian court asked him to pay US $950,000 in moral damages earlier in March.

This isn't the first time that Nelson Piquet has been booked for using insulting language. He was also witnessed using homophobic language for Hamilton back in 2016. Similarly, he has been booked multiple times in the past for using insulting language for others like Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell and his wife, Enzo Ferrari, and Keke Rosberg.