"Isolated, lonely, disappointed": F1 pundit's concerned verdict on Lewis Hamilton's overall demeanour

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos addressed the Lewis Hamilton situation and shared his concern about the seven-time world champion. Speaking about the Briton, the former driver pointed out that how Hamilton looks isolated and lonely at Ferrari.

Hamilton arrived at the Prancing Horse this season after parting ways with Mercedes at the end of last year. He joined Charles Leclerc as teammate, and took charge of the SF-25. However, midway through the season, his journey did not turn out the way he wanted.

The British driver switched to Ferrari with the hope of being a title contender this season. However, after 15 races and three Sprints, Hamilton looks too bleak to be a title favorite, as he has nothing to show for except the Chinese GP Sprint win.

Doornbos, pointing out how Hamilton has struggled with Ferrari, and how it was different from his Mercedes days, shared his take. Speaking about this, here's what he stated:

"I still can't believe what he did on race day. That would happen to a rookie - not to one of the all-time greats in Formula 1. If I see him move through the paddock, I've seen a different Lewis many times. You know, with his head up in the Mercedes days, and he's now with his hoodie on, on his little scooter, going from A to B. He looks isolated. Bit lonely, disappointed with himself."

Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Driver's Standings with 109 points, 42 points behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc (151 points.) Leclerc has five podiums to his name, whereas Hamilton has yet to pick one.

Lewis Hamilton ready to make it count at Monza after Zandvoort debacle

Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to having a strong comeback after he experienced a disastrous outing at the Dutch GP. Sharing his thoughts on social media platform, Instagram, here's what he stated:

Lewis Hamilton participates in the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia 2025 in Monza, Italy, on September 4 - Source: Getty

"A result like today is tough to accept, but there are plenty of positives I’m focusing on moving forward. We made improvements with our approach, and the changes implemented are clearly showing progress," Hamilton said.

"Although we’re not yet where we want to be, I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction. To my incredible team, I’ll leave no stone unturned to recover the points lost and my determination to fight for us won’t waiver. Now, it’s onwards to Monza, where our passionate Tifosi will be waiting — can’t wait to see everyone there."

Lewis Hamilton started the Dutch GP from P7 after an average qualifying, but failed to finish his race. The seven-time world champion lost control of his SF-25 on Lap 32, hit the barrier, and crashed out of the race, ending his race in DNF.

