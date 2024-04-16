"Istanbul 2.0 maybe on the cards" — Carlos Sainz expresses concerns about resurfaced tarmac for the F1 Chinese GP

Carlos Sainz expressed concerns over the newly resurfaced tarmac at the Shanghai International Circuit and how it could cause issues at the 2024 F1 Chinese GP.

The Chinese GP returns to F1 after five years. The last race in China took place in 2019, when Max Verstappen had zero world championships, Kimi Raikkonen was still in F1, and Pierre Gasly was still in Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton was still dominating F1 back then and comfortably won the race in Shanghai by more than a six-second lead. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished second.

Fast forward to 2024, and the Shanghai track underwent a complete tarmac resurfacing, which would drastically change its grip levels.

Speaking about the track surface to the media, Carlos Sainz stated how fresh tarmac could turn the Chinese GP into 2020's Turkish GP, where a newly resurfaced track and rain made it extremely difficult for drivers to race.

“We also heard there's been resurfacing going on, so Istanbul 2.0 may be on the cards! Yeah, I hope not. So yeah, it just shows the uncertainty,” Sainz said (via RacingNews365).

The Ferrari driver added that only one practice session on a track that the teams have not explored for five years could be entertaining for the fans, but would be a chore for the engineers and drivers.

“Maybe for you guys at home, it's exciting, but for engineers and drivers, it's something that for me, in my opinion, we shouldn't take the risk and have a normal weekend,” he added.

Carlos Sainz shares his views on Ferrari challenging Red Bull in the 2024 F1 season

Carlos Sainz recently talked about how and where Ferrari could challenge defending world champions Red Bull. In the post-race interview in Japan, he explained that his team could put up a fight against the Austrian team on certain tracks.

While he admitted that they were not quick enough on Suzuka, he was sure that, on some tracks, Ferrari would be as quick as Red Bull.

"We must not forget that here Red Bull has brought an important update and we have not. In terms of race pace, we aren't that far off, we were 1-2 tenths higher on the lap, but it's true that there will be circuits where we can compete. Suzuka definitely not, but on others definitely yes," Sainz said (via Sportskeeda).

Ferrari currently stands in second place in the 2024 F1 constructors' championship table with 120 points, while Red Bull leads the grid with 141 points.

