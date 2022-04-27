"It is on the agenda" - Ferrari team boss in agreement with F1 about having 6 Sprint race weekends in 2023

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has revealed that the idea of having six Sprint races in an F1 season will be discussed when the F1 Commission meets in London.

Speaking to GP Fans at the Imola GP weekend, Binotto said:

“It [six sprints] is one of the points we will discuss for next year during the F1 Commission [meeting. It is on the agenda, and it is the intention to run six Sprint events. We are in favor because it will give better opportunities for the show and the revenues, so it's right to support. In terms of costs, it has been discussed, the cost cap, the revenues, what may be worthwhile.”

F1 West Coast @f1westcoast A reminder about the sprint race format for this weekend! The changes from last year include points for the top 8 sprint qualifying finishers (as opposed to only the top 3), and Pole position awarded to the fastest man in qualifying (rather than the winner of the sprint race). A reminder about the sprint race format for this weekend! The changes from last year include points for the top 8 sprint qualifying finishers (as opposed to only the top 3), and Pole position awarded to the fastest man in qualifying (rather than the winner of the sprint race). 🏁 https://t.co/46qXUH0ekY

F1 Managing Director Ross Brawn had previously stated that the F1 commission meeting in London would address budget caps and the effects of inflation on them.

Following fan reactions, the Briton also mentioned that they are considering the possibility of more Sprint weekends in future calendars.

However, Binotto revealed that they would also be considering the possibility of increasing the number of Sprint races in a season to six.

Ferrari support the idea of six Sprint weekends

Mattia Binotto has endorsed the idea of having six Sprint races.

The Italian believes that teams have experience with the format, and whether it can be tweaked further is a matter that can be reviewed later.

Supporting the addition of more Sprint events to the calendar, Binotto said:

“In terms of format, that's a different matter. First we are supportive in increasing to six, and then we can review the format. As we've said in the past, we have some experience on the Sprint race format, and on the current format there are some ideas, so that will be discussed, and let's see what comes out.”

While there have been mixed reactions in the paddock over the Sprint format, which mixes up over the weekend, Ferrari do not mind the change.

Several drivers are against the format and prefer the regular race weekend. However, in many ways, the Sprint at Imola levered up the championship with its extra points and helped Red Bull comfortably get back into the fight.

