"It was also about just choosing the right tyres"- Max Verstappen feels Ferrari lost the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP with a 'wrong call' on tires

Max Verstappen attributed his 2022 F1 Hungarian GP race win to his team picking the right strategy and the right tires at the right intervals. The Red Bull driver had earlier started the race in P10 after his qualifying was compromised due to a power unit issue.

The reigning world champion had brought himself into contention before the second round of pitstops, where he was P5. The race turned its head with these pitstops as while Verstappen pitted for mediums, his rival Charles Leclerc pitted for hards which compromised the latter's race and handed the advantage to the Red Bull driver.

When questioned if he felt this was the most competitive race of the season, Max Verstappen said:

“I find it difficult to say if this is the most competitive race we’ve had. I think a lot of it was also about just choosing the right tyres at the right time. Of course, we know that our car is, in general, is quick, but I think throughout the race, Ferrari was also very fast, just they made the wrong call with the Hard tyre.”

Max Verstappen also admitted that winning a race from P10, that too in Hungary, is surely an impressive feat and the team should be happy with the result. He said:

“So, there’s still a lot of things we can look into, what we can do better. And yeah, I think the race itself was of course very good. I mean starting tenth, winning the race on a track like this is of course very, very good. But yeah, there are a lot of things we will analyse even and look into what we could have done better. I mean, there are always a few areas where we could have done better. But overall, of course, I’m very happy with today.”

This was one of my best races: Max Verstappen

In a post-race scrum with the media, Max Verstappen admitted that it almost felt crazy to win a race despite starting so far back. The Red Bull driver was also quick to point out that this was one of the best races of his career and despite the spin in his final stint, he was very happy with how everything turned out.

The Dutchman said:

“It feels crazy to have won the race today from P10, especially on a track like this where it’s very hard to pass. We made all the right calls today, there were some good undercuts and overall we did a great job today as a Team. This was definitely one of my best races, despite the little 360-degree spin! I’m very happy with the lead that we have, but of course we have to keep pushing and win more races.”

Max Verstappen now leads the drivers' championship by a whopping 80-points and will be heading into the summer break a very happy man.

