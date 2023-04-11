"It always seems to be next year": Ferrari's title challenge won't materialize this season

Prominent F1 journalist Mark Hughes believes Ferrari's title challenge will not materialize in 2023. The Scuderia has gotten off to a horrendous start this year, with two DNFs in the first three races for Charles Leclerc and mediocre results for Carlos Sainz.

Both drivers failed to score points at the most recent race in Australia. Leclerc dropped out of the race due to a first-lap collision with Lance Stroll, while Sainz was handed a five-second penalty at the end of the race for colliding with Fernando Alonso.

۟ @saddaplan Ferrari’s only ever Grand Slam in the Turbo-Hybrid era.



Charles Leclerc, Australian Grand Prix, 10th March 2022. Ferrari’s only ever Grand Slam in the Turbo-Hybrid era.Charles Leclerc, Australian Grand Prix, 10th March 2022. https://t.co/ggbNBCHqzp

This time last year, however, the team was in good spirits, with the Monegasque leading the world championship by 34 points after the 2022 Australian GP. However, the Maranello-based team could not sustain a championship challenge over the course of the season, giving both titles comfortably to Red Bull.

Mark Hughes noted that Ferrari always tends to look at the next season as the one where they will finally lift the trophy. Speaking to the Race F1's podcast, he said:

"It always seems to be next year with Ferrari, doesn't it? Next year and next year. It's a shame because they've shown they are very creative technically, they are a very good force."

"It's just decisions that have happened above them that is going to always limit their potential unless there's some recognition of what the real problem is."

Ferrari boss takes a look at Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Scuderia boss Fred Vasseur believes the lenient penalty given to Red Bull for breaching the 2021 cost cap has allowed them to keep the lead in 2023. The Anglo-Austrian giants are leading both championships, with Max Verstappen again in dominant form.

Red Bull were slapped on the wrist with a fine and a reduction in their wind tunnel testing time after breaching the 2021 cost cap. However, Scuderia team boss Vasseur reckons the penalty was 'not heavy' in nature and has helped the team maintain their dominant form from the 2022 season.

Motorsport Images @MSI_Images



It was Ferrari’s first Grand Slam since Fernando Alonso’s in Singapore 12 years prior. #OnThisDay in 2022, Charles Leclerc got his first Grand Slam after getting pole, the win, fastest lap, and leading every lap during the Australian Grand Prix.It was Ferrari’s first Grand Slam since Fernando Alonso’s in Singapore 12 years prior. #OnThisDay in 2022, Charles Leclerc got his first Grand Slam after getting pole, the win, fastest lap, and leading every lap during the Australian Grand Prix. It was Ferrari’s first Grand Slam since Fernando Alonso’s in Singapore 12 years prior. https://t.co/BmvhmFWlso

Speaking to the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, the Ferrari boss opined:

"I think the penalty imposed was not so heavy. A tenth of an hour less to use in the wind tunnel is a tenth, but in the end, if you can't use the tunnel you move that budget to another area, you're still allowed to spend that money somewhere else. In the end, I don't think it makes that much difference."

However, it is to be noted that the Austrian team are yet to face the brunt of the penalty, with consequences expected to be seen later in the season.

