“It would be buIIs**t to not say something like this”: Ferrari boss states every F1 team would want Lewis Hamilton in their team

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has claimed that any team in the world would leap at the opportunity to have Lewis Hamilton in their lineup. He also thrashed the rumors of Ferrari making an offer to Hamilton.

The start of Lewis Hamilton's 2023 F1 season has been less than stellar, with only one podium finish to his name. Currently placed fourth in the points table, the Briton trails behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, as well as Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

However, despite his recent form, Ferrari boss Frederick Vasseur has expressed his unequivocal belief that Hamilton's talents make him an irresistible prospect for any Formula 1 team. He said:

"I think every single team on the grid would like to have Hamilton at one stage, it would be bull*** to not say something like this.

While acknowledging the rumors linking Ferrari to Hamilton, Vasseur firmly stated that every team on the grid would want to have the driver in their ranks. He quite strongly emphasized the universal appeal of Hamilton and noted that it would be disingenuous to suggest otherwise.

"We didn't do it": Vasseur refutes Ferrari sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ferrari had made a £40m offer to Lewis Hamilton, with the Silver Arrow currently set to be a free agent for 2024 due to his Mercedes contract expiring at the end of this season.

The rumors caught fire after it was revealed that Frederick Vasseur, the current Ferrari team boss, had been closely linked to Hamilton since the start of the Briton's racing career.

Vasseur and Hamilton share a noteworthy history. Vasseur previously worked with Hamilton during their time together in lower Formulae, notably F3 and GP2. Their positive working relationship continued their contact over the years, adding more strength to the rumor.

In addition to Vasseur's endorsement of Hamilton's desirability, rumors emerged regarding Ferrari's purported offer to the driver. Speculation was fueled by reports of Charles Leclerc potentially joining Mercedes, leaving a vacancy at Ferrari.

However, Vasseur dispelled these rumors, categorically stating that Ferrari did not engage in discussions or make an offer to Hamilton:

"We are not sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton. We didn't do it."

His statement put an end to the swirling speculation surrounding Hamilton's potential move to the Scuderia.

As Hamilton's Mercedes contract is set to expire at the end of the season, discussions about his future have intensified. With a potential £40 million move to Ferrari now off the charts, the F1 community eagerly awaits Lewis Hamilton's next career step.

